Laughter Chefs 3: Harpal Singh Sokhi Calls Aly Goni’s Dish ‘Restaurant-Worthy’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 18:06 IST

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recently praised Aly Goni’s cooking skills on the sets of the show, Laughter Chefs.

Krushna Abhishek recalls Rahul Vaidya’s song for Aly Goni.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aly Goni is currently appearing in the popular cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, season 3. He is winning over the audience with his unfiltered comedy on the show and garnering immense attention with his cooking skills. Recently, he garnered love from the host and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aly Goni posted a video, captured on the television set in his home. He was seen focusing on the latest episode, in which Harpal Singh Sokhi was seen tasting his dish. Delighted by his cooking skills, the chef then declared, “Toh ji ye restro pe bechne layek hain. Ye restro pe bechne layek hain. (So, this dish is suitable for selling at a restaurant. These are suitable for selling at a restaurant.)”

Aly Goni Is Cheerful For Garnering Praise

Jumping in joy and enthusiasm, Aly was then seen hugging the host, with Krushna Abhishek in the background declaring, “Rahul (Vaidya) ne bilkul sahi kaha tha ki dumadum mast kalandar, Aly d pehela number. (He was absolutely right when he said, ‘Dumadum mast kalandar and Aly is number one).”

Sharing the video, Aly posted a couple of grinning faces with big eyes and a smiling face with hearts to convey happiness, excitement and cheerfulness.

Take a look at the video here:

Aly Goni often indulges in fun videos and interactions with his co-contestants, winning the hearts of many.

More About Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3

Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the comedy cooking show features celebrity duos participating in themed cooking challenges. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on Colors TV and are available for digital streaming on JioHotstar.

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav were crowned the winners of season 2, while the current season, which premiered on November 22, features a mix of returning favorites and new faces. The current contestants are Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani and Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, among others.

First Published: January 06, 2026, 18:06 IST

News movies television Laughter Chefs 3: Harpal Singh Sokhi Calls Aly Goni’s Dish ‘Restaurant-Worthy’