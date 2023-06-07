Lavanya Tripathi Looks Stunning In Red Saree, See Pics

Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi needs no introduction. She has once again wowed the internet with her beauty and grace. Lavanya looks great in dazzling poses while dressed in a designer red saree and a sleeveless blouse for which she chose minimal make-up yet looked royal. She chose to keep her hair in high ponytail style. She captioned the post as, “Mirror, mirror’.” Take a look at the pictures here:

Seeing Lavanya’s traditional avatar, her fans couldn’t keep calm. “I think the mirror is not justified your beauty,” one of the users commented. Another fan of hers said, “So beautiful.”

The actress, who will soon become a member of the Allu–Konidela family recently took her Instagram to post photos of herself without makeup.

Lavanya Tripathi made her Telugu film debut with Andala Rakshasi in 2012 and has since appeared in 25 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. More interestingly, she has completed two films (Mister and Antariksham) with her boyfriend Varun Tej. As per reports, the two will soon be featured in a third film as well.

Lavanya Tripathi’s love life has been widely publicised in the media. Varun Tej, the Telugu film industry’s most eligible bachelor, has been linked with Lavanya. When his father Nagendra Babu said that Varun Tej is getting married, fans got real excited.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are expected to get married on June 9, if reports are to be believed.