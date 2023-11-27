Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Salman Khan; Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda Fuel Dating Rumours

There are reports doing the rounds that gunshots were heard outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in the White Rock area of Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday. Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for this criminal act. Bishnoi took to an account on Facebook to post a message revealing his role in orchestrating the gunfire.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan are making their debut with The Achies next month. Amitabh Bahchcan’s grandson and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter were seen joining their fellow The Archies cast members for a press conference on Saturday evening. While the soon-to-debut stars were seen putting their best foot forward, dancing to the songs of their film, a moment shared by the rumoured lovebird Suhana and Agastya is now going viral.

Parineeti Chopra is unhappy after a few fanclubs circulated fake statements. Over the weekend, fan clubs claimed that Parineeti extended her support to her cousin Mannara Chopra. Mannara is a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. While Priyanka extended her support to Mannara last month, a few fan clubs claimed that Parineeti has also weighed in on Mannara’s growing popularity courtesy the Salman Khan show. Although Parineeti has not mentioned the comments that are going viral, she did clarified that she has made no such comments on any artists recently.

Ranbir Kapoor appeared overwhelmed after Mahesh Bhatt sent him a special message in the recent episode of Indian Idol. Ranbir was on the show with Rashmika Mandanna to promote their film, Animal. Amid performances and promotions, the actor was surprised with a video from Bhatt who was all praise for Ranbir as a father. The director, who is Ranbir’s father-in-law, called Ranbir the ‘best father in the world.’

Vijay Varma has been dating Tamannaah Bhatia for quite some time now. The duo dish out major couple goals, and don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other. In the Sahitya Aaj Tak event in Delhi, Vijay joked that no girl wants him to get married. He shared, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab mai mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother, nor anyone else).”

