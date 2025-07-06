Advertise here
রবিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Legendary Music Composer Mark Snow, Creator Of Iconic ‘X-Files’ Theme, Passes Away At 78 | N18G

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৬, ২০২৫ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Mark Snow, the legendary composer behind the hauntingly iconic theme of The X-Files, has passed away at the age of 78 at his home in Connecticut on Thursday. A 15-time Emmy nominee, Snow’s prolific body of work spanned several decades and included scores for popular television shows like Hart to Hart, T.J. Hooker, The Ghost Whisperer & more. Watch the video for more. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment





