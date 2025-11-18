Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence & More Shine At Governors Awards 2025 I N18G

Hollywood’s biggest stars lit up the red carpet at the Academy’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. Honoree Debbie Allen arrived with her family, leading a night filled with A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande. The Academy presented honorary Oscars to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas while Dolly Parton received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.The star-studded event also saw appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, Jeremy Allen White, Jonathan Bailey, Jennifer Lopez, Jacob Elordi, Colin Farrell, Ben Stiller, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Bateman, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart thus marking a major gathering of awards-season contenders.

Last Updated: November 18, 2025, 11:10 IST