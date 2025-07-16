Advertise here
“Let Every Girl’s Life Be Filled with Dreams” — A Renewed Pledge on World Population Day

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৬, ২০২৫ ৯:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
Cox’s Bazar:
“I believe every girl has the right to dream. She will go to school, build her future—and not be forced into marriage as a child. If we want to say no to child marriage, we must take the first step ourselves.”
— said Saima Akter, a female volunteer of the Women-Led Climate Resilience (WLCR) project.

On July 16, World Population Day was observed with a public awareness event held in Majher Para, Chowfaldandi Union of Cox’s Bazar District. The event was organized by Pathfinder International in collaboration with the Women-Led Climate Resilience project. Local community members, school students, project staff, and volunteers actively participated in the program.

With the theme “To Build a Fair and Promising World, We Must Empower the Youth to Choose Their Family Freely,” the event aimed to engage young people and ensure their active participation in preventing child marriage.

Throughout the day, the campaign included loudspeaker announcements, leaflet distribution, and educational discussions. Special attention was given to raising awareness among adolescents about the harmful effects of child marriage.

Volunteer Abdul Monir Nabil stated, “Child marriage not only robs a girl of her childhood, but it also weakens the future of our entire society. We want every child to grow up in a safe and dignified environment. That’s why spreading awareness is more urgent than ever.”

The event emphasized the challenges of population growth, women’s rights, and—most importantly—the importance of social participation and responsibility in preventing child marriage.

Implemented with the support of Pathfinder International, the Women-Led Climate Resilience project not only empowers women to lead in tackling climate change but also plays a significant role in raising social awareness. This World Population Day event was a powerful example of that mission.

