‘Life Comes Full Circle’: Priyadarshan’s Iconic Frame With Saif Ali Khan And Mohanlal On Haiwaan Sets | Bollywood News

Haiwaan is the remake of 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Priyadarshan has reunited two of Bollywood’s leading stars, who once delivered hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anadi. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The two actors, known for their unmatched energy and charming screen presence, are currently shooting the horror thriller Haiwaan.

The film is based on Priyadarshan’s 2016 directorial Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead. In a double delight for fans, the superstar will also make a special cameo appearance in the remake. Now, the filmmaker has shared a precious moment from the set featuring Mohanlal and Saif Ali Khan together.

Priyadarshan Shares Picture With Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal

The veteran filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture with Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal. In the caption, he wrote, “Look at life and the way it turns… Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favourite film icon. Truly, God is kind.”

Priyadarshan was referring to Saif, whose father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, was a legendary Indian cricket captain and batsman, and to Mohanlal, whom he considers his favourite actor.

In the photo, Saif and Mohanlal are seen holding walking sticks and wearing sunglasses. In the 2016 original, Mohanlal played a blind man who witnesses a murder and must protect a child from a killer closing in on them. Saif steps into the same role for the Hindi remake of Oppam. Priyadarshan had earlier confirmed that Mohanlal will also appear in a cameo in the new film.

Priyadarshan Confirms Mohanlal’s Cameo In Haiwaan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker confirmed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will indeed appear in the film; however, he didn’t reveal what character he would play. He said, “If you’re asking me about Haiwaan, Mohanlal is in that film. However, what character he plays, I don’t want to say right now. See, every time I make a movie, it is the story that excites me. I never think about actors.”

Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan and Next Projects

Haiwaan marks Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration since 2010’s Khatta Meetha, with the duo also teaming up for Bhooth Bangla.

Meanwhile, the Oppam remake reunites Akshay and Saif Ali Khan on screen after Tashan (2008).

Backed by KVN Productions’ Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn’s Thespian Films, the film’s cast also includes Saiyami Kher. The film is expected to release in 2026.

