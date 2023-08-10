বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  লাইফ স্টাইল

Lifestyle: এই ৫ খাবারই ঢাল চোখ-হার্টের! জীবনের প্রতিটি মুহূর্তেই রক্ষাকবচ হয়ে রক্ষা করে, রোগ কোনও ভাবেই কাছে ঘেঁষতে পারেনা

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৩ ১:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
FotoJet 2023 08 09T215526.616



Lifestyle: এই পাঁচ খাবারেই বাজিমাত, শরীর থাকবে ফিট অ্যান্ড ফাইন



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dead CTG
পানিতে ভেসে যাওয়া আরও ২ শিশুর লাশ উদ্ধার, এখনো নিখোঁজ ৬
বাংলাদেশ
1691610341 photo
ACT Hockey 2023: India show Pakistan the door, book semifinal date with Japan | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
1691610341 photo
ACT Hockey 2023: India show Pakistan the door, book semifinal date with Japan | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 2023 08 09T215526.616
Lifestyle: এই ৫ খাবারই ঢাল চোখ-হার্টের! জীবনের প্রতিটি মুহূর্তেই রক্ষাকবচ হয়ে রক্ষা করে, রোগ কোনও ভাবেই কাছে ঘেঁষতে পারেনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627283897 news18 logo

Marines OK First Religious Exemptions For COVID-19 Vaccine

 New Project 47

মাছের ভাপা এবং মুইঠ্যার মধ্যে কী পার্থক্য? আসুন, জেনে নিইbhapa or steamed fish and machher muithya have many differences in between them – News18 Bangla

 vijay deverakonda liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Not Karan Johar Conceived the Idea Behind Viral Liger Poster?

 disha vakani and krushna abhishek

Disha Vakani Returning to TMKOC As Dayaben; Krushna Abhishek Reacts to Rivalry Rumours With Kapil Sharma

 wm Mirza Fakhrul DRU 14 Ocotobr 2021

সরকার সাম্প্রদায়িক-সম্প্রীতি বিনষ্টের চক্রান্ত করছে: ফখরুল

 kiff

Kolkata Film Festival: কলকাতা চলচ্চিত্র উৎসবে চাঁদের হাট, কারা এলেন উৎসবে?

 Nursindhi Thana

নরসিংদীতে গৃহবধূকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে গ্রেপ্তার ৪ – Corporate Sangbad

 ucb

বন্ড ছেড়ে ৩০০ কোটি টাকা তুলবে ইউসিবি – Corporate Sangbad

 neha dhupia 1

Netizens Slam Paparazzi for Trying Too Hard to Click Neha Dhupia’s Baby’s Pictures; Watch Video

 1627366785 climatechnagejob

Meeting Climate Goals of Paris Agreement Will Create Eight Million Energy Jobs Worldwide By 2050