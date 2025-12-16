Lily Collins On Paris Vs Rome Feud In Emily In Paris: ‘I Never Expected In A Million Years’ | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 03:00 IST

At the Season 5 premiere of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins laughs at sparking a playful feud between Paris and Rome, calling it a “European political love triangle.”

Lily Collins in a still from Emily in Paris Season 5.

The highly anticipated Season 5 premiere of Emily in Paris took place at Paris’ iconic Grand Rex theater, celebrating the series’ enduring global popularity. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and creator Darren Star joined the cast in full fashion splendor, hours after Star received France’s prestigious Legion of Honor from President Emmanuel Macron.

The premiere brought together stars including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, and newcomers Minnie Driver and Michele Laroque. Other cast members, such as Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard, also attended.

Emily Moves to Rome, Paris Returns

The first two episodes of Season 5 unfold in Rome, where Emily (Collins) relocates to manage the Grateau office and enjoy the dolce vita with her Italian boyfriend, Marcello. Despite the Roman setting, Star reassured fans that Paris would remain central to the show’s story.

Collins, stunning in a black Armani gown, shared a humorous anecdote about the “feud” that developed between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri after the show announced its Italian relocation. “I never expected in a million years we would be a part of a European political love triangle,” Collins laughed.

Star teased that after Brigitte Macron’s cameo in Season 4, Emmanuel Macron himself could appear on the series. “I asked him, so let’s see what happens!” he said, adding an extra layer of charm to the premiere.

Sarandos on the Show’s Cultural Impact

Speaking at the event, Sarandos reflected on Emily in Paris’s journey since its 2020 launch amid the pandemic. “When Emily first came on the scene, the world was a very different place. We were stuck at home. We were looking for a connection. We were looking for a little escapism. And Emily in Paris was just the ticket,” he said.

Sarandos added that the series arrived at the perfect time, “reminding people why they love Paris and inspiring many to dream of their own Paris adventure.” He even revealed that his wife Nicole is “one of Emily’s biggest fans.”

