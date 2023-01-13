শুক্রবার , ১৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Lisa Marie Presley, Singer And Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৩ ৯:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
lisa marie presley passes away


Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 08:50 IST

Lisa Marie Presley passes away at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie Presley passes away at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died after suffering cardiac arrest, made her last public appearance at the recently held Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday evening (Friday morning in India). She was 54. The singer’s death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla Presley.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

This comes a few hours after Priscilla Presley posted on her official Instagram account that her daughter was “rushed” to the hospital and was receiving “the best care.”

Lisa Marie Presley made her last public appearance at the recently held Golden Globes, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” based on her late father and legendary singer Elvis Presley.

She appeared what netizens described as “unsteady” while walking the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, just two days before she died. In fact, a section of internet pointed out how the singer looked “weak” and seemingly needed to lean on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father- during her red carpet interview, in which she compared ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler to her late father, telling Extra, “It’s kind of done in sort of a funny, joking way, the way [Elvis] spoke, but Austin actually got it and did it perfectly without making it comical.”

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dead Body
কদমতলী থেকে যুবকের মৃতদেহ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1673580346 photo
Hockey World Cup: No hotel for Welsh super fan Lynne, 16 others in Rourkela | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
Untitled design 3 2
ওজন ঝরাতে গিয়ে কমাতে হচ্ছে কার্বোহাইড্রেট! এটা ঠিক উপায়? শরীরের ক্ষতি করছেন কি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
lisa marie presley passes away
Lisa Marie Presley, Singer And Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 tanabesp cd41215

12/19~21 エントリーでP5倍 スキー ウェア DESCENTE デサント レディース　パンツ 2020 LADIES’ LAXING PANTS 40 / DWWOJD84 19-20 旧モデル スキー用品専門タナベスポーツ – 通販

 1627015215 kcr

Telangana Congress Seeks Centre to Punish Dist Collectors for Touching KCR’s Feet

 wm HASAN MAHMUD

‘নির্বাচনের উদ্দেশ্যেই এখন বিএনপি নেতাদের উঁকিঝুকি’

 wm Afganistan Attack

আফগানিস্তানে বিমান হামলায় ২০০ তালেবান নিহত

 ceo ring ecommerce ecommerce barta

দুই দিনের রিমান্ডে রিং আইডি পরিচালক সাইফুল

 Mojaffar Hossen spining

মোজাফফর হোসেন স্পিনিং এর বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 received 603153641458339

করোনার চেয়েও ভয়াবহ দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতি : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Dhanmondi 3 26 03 2020 750x563 1

মুরাদের আ.লীগের সদস্যপদ নিয়ে সিদ্ধান্ত কার্যনির্বাহী বৈঠকে

 bd thai food

৯ মাসে বিডি থাই ফুডের মুনাফা বেড়েছে ২৭ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm ctg vkdsxv dvhdsc dsvhoudi

শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য ‘নিরাপদ চবি ক্যাম্পাস’ চান আদালত