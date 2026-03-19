Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News

Lockie Ferguson (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

NEW DELHI: Lockie Ferguson will miss the early part of IPL 2026 as he chooses to spend time with his family after recently becoming a father. The fast bowler, who plays for Punjab Kings, is expected to join the squad later in the tournament after taking a short break from cricket.Ferguson explained his decision. “Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help my wife out,” he said ahead of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “I’ll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter.”

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He had earlier taken only a brief break during the T20 World Cup 2026, spending just a few days with his family before returning to play. Now, he wants a longer rest to balance personal life and cricket. Ferguson said he still enjoys representing the New Zealand national cricket team, adding, “Always a pleasure playing for the Black Caps, really enjoyed my time in India with the group again.” In his absence, Punjab Kings may turn to players like Ben Dwarshuis, along with other pace options in their squad.

Commitment to New Zealand and future goals

Ferguson made it clear he is not stepping away from international cricket. He said, “They thought this was my last game (laughs). No, I’m still very committed to play for New Zealand.”Looking ahead, he is focused on upcoming global tournaments and added, “Looking forward to the next two World Cups, there’s a great opportunity for our squad.” He also mentioned working hard to stay fit and contribute to the team.On the growth of cricket, Ferguson supported the idea of a franchise T20 league in New Zealand, saying, “I think it’s exciting that there’s a prospect at a franchise tournament,” and highlighted the country’s talent and potential to showcase its cricket on a bigger stage.