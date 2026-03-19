শুক্রবার, ২০ মার্চ ২০২৬, ০৯:০১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Divorce ‘Real’ Reason Revealed? Viral Post Makes Shocking Claim | Korean News Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News মেঘনা পাড়ের শিশুদের সাথে নরসিংদী ব্লাড ডোনার ফাউন্ডেশনের ইফতার Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release, Review And Box Office LIVE Updates: Fans Call Ranveer Singh’s Revenge Thriller ‘Explosive’, Paid Previews Tonight ‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News জামালপুরে বায়োজিন কসমেসিউটিক্যালসের ঈদ উপহার বিতরন কালিয়াকৈর ঢাকা টাঙ্গাইল মহাসড়কে ঘর মুখর মানুষের উপচে পড়া ভিড় ভাড়া বৃদ্ধিতে যাত্রীদের অসন্তোষ ঈদুল ফিতর উপলক্ষে কমলগঞ্জে ৩০০ অসহায় মানুষের মাঝে বস্ত্র বিতরণ রাজশাহীতে পরিত্যক্ত ২১টি ককটেল উদ্ধার দিল্লিতে আবাসিক ভবনে আগুন, নিহত ৯
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৯ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৩৫ সময় দেখুন
Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News


Lockie Ferguson (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

NEW DELHI: Lockie Ferguson will miss the early part of IPL 2026 as he chooses to spend time with his family after recently becoming a father. The fast bowler, who plays for Punjab Kings, is expected to join the squad later in the tournament after taking a short break from cricket.Ferguson explained his decision. “Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help my wife out,” he said ahead of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “I’ll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter.”

Watch

Shashi Tharoor & Samson’s Redemption Story: From Setbacks to Glory

He had earlier taken only a brief break during the T20 World Cup 2026, spending just a few days with his family before returning to play. Now, he wants a longer rest to balance personal life and cricket. Ferguson said he still enjoys representing the New Zealand national cricket team, adding, “Always a pleasure playing for the Black Caps, really enjoyed my time in India with the group again.” In his absence, Punjab Kings may turn to players like Ben Dwarshuis, along with other pace options in their squad.

Commitment to New Zealand and future goals

Ferguson made it clear he is not stepping away from international cricket. He said, “They thought this was my last game (laughs). No, I’m still very committed to play for New Zealand.”Looking ahead, he is focused on upcoming global tournaments and added, “Looking forward to the next two World Cups, there’s a great opportunity for our squad.” He also mentioned working hard to stay fit and contribute to the team.On the growth of cricket, Ferguson supported the idea of a franchise T20 league in New Zealand, saying, “I think it’s exciting that there’s a prospect at a franchise tournament,” and highlighted the country’s talent and potential to showcase its cricket on a bigger stage.

Banner Insert



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News

‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News

India to face Pakistan in Hockey World Cup group stage | Hockey News

India to face Pakistan in Hockey World Cup group stage | Hockey News

CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News

India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News

PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat’s heroics help Pakistan thump Bangladesh, level series 1-1 | Cricket News

PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat’s heroics help Pakistan thump Bangladesh, level series 1-1 | Cricket News

শরীয়তপুরে মানবপাচার চক্রের দৌরাত্ম্য: নুরুজ্জামান–কুদ্দুসের বিরুদ্ধে অন্তত ৩০ পরিবার জিম্মি
শরীয়তপুরে মানবপাচার চক্রের দৌরাত্ম্য: নুরুজ্জামান–কুদ্দুসের বিরুদ্ধে অন্তত ৩০ পরিবার জিম্মি
ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত!
ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত!
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বাংলাদেশ ইসলামী ফ্রন্ট,যুবসেনা ও ছাত্রসেনার বদর দিবস পালিত
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বাংলাদেশ ইসলামী ফ্রন্ট,যুবসেনা ও ছাত্রসেনার বদর দিবস পালিত
১৬ টাকার লেবু ৮০ টাকায় বিক্রির অভিযোগে ৬ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
১৬ টাকার লেবু ৮০ টাকায় বিক্রির অভিযোগে ৬ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
আমি প্রমাণ করতে পারব আপনারা কারচুপি করেছেন: মির্জা আব্বাস
আমি প্রমাণ করতে পারব আপনারা কারচুপি করেছেন: মির্জা আব্বাস
IPYG, Monthly Diary Meet Up: Nine Partnerships Signed Across India and Bangladesh
IPYG, Monthly Diary Meet Up: Nine Partnerships Signed Across India and Bangladesh
নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের
নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের
ঈদুল ফিতর উপলক্ষে কমলগঞ্জে ৩০০ অসহায় মানুষের মাঝে বস্ত্র বিতরণ
ঈদুল ফিতর উপলক্ষে কমলগঞ্জে ৩০০ অসহায় মানুষের মাঝে বস্ত্র বিতরণ
ভূঞাপুরে পণ্যের দাম স্বাভাবিক রাখতে নিয়মিত বাজার মনিটরিং করেন উপজেলা সমাজসেবা কর্মকর্তা
ভূঞাপুরে পণ্যের দাম স্বাভাবিক রাখতে নিয়মিত বাজার মনিটরিং করেন উপজেলা সমাজসেবা কর্মকর্তা
ভোক্তা অধিদপ্তরের অভিযানে পঁচা মাংস বিক্রির অভিযোগে প্রতিষ্ঠান সিলগালা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST