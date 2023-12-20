 Buy cheap website traffic
Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms His Next With Rajinikanth Is An Action Thriller

image 3 2023 12 b8d3f18b0a2d22697de3691c3c323756


Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced a break from social media and his mobile to concentrate on his upcoming project.

Lokesh plans to finalise the script within two to three months, with filming scheduled to commence in April.

Following the success of Leo with Vijay, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up to direct Superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Thalaivar 171. Lokesh Kanagaraj agreed to do a film with Rajinikanth while filming Leo. Currently, Rajinikanth is working on Vettaiyan directed by DJ Gnanavel, which is expected to wrap up in a month.

Following this, Rajinikanth has committed to Thalaivaar 171 with Lokesh Kanagaraj. During the promotion of Fight Club, Lokesh Kanagaraj mentioned the upcoming movie as an action thriller. He plans to finalise the script within two to three months, with filming scheduled to commence in April.

He mentioned that Rajini consistently kept in touch, closely monitoring the film’s progress. Despite any attempts at secrecy, Rajini would catch on to any changes. Lokesh also shared that the upcoming film will feature additional action sequences, marking Rajini’s return to intense action scenes. Rajinikanth, expressing delight, stated that the script intrigued him, and he looks forward to directing in a genre he has never explored before.

“I hesitate to announce a release date for my upcoming Rajinikanth film to avoid undue pressure on the production schedule. Quality is my priority, and I need sufficient time to ensure it”, he disclosed. Addressing feedback on the second half of Leo, he shared the value of constructive criticism in shaping his future projects.

Scheduled to begin in April 2024, Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced a break from social media and his mobile to concentrate on his upcoming project. In a letter, he expressed gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support since his debut.

Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed gratitude, stating, “I want to thank everyone for the love and support extended to Fight Club, the inaugural presentation under my banner G Squad. I am truly thankful for it.”

Sun Pictures is set to produce Thalaivar 171, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, featuring music by Anirudh. Expected to release in January or Summer 2025, Kanagaraj clarified that the film will be a standalone project and not part of his larger cinematic universe (LCU).

