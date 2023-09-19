মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Returns As God Of Mischief With A Twist

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৯, ২০২৩ ১২:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
loki season 2


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: September 19, 2023, 11:45 IST

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on October 5.

Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki in the second season. The new segment will focus on Loki turning a new leaf, shunning his God of Mischief persona and understanding what being a hero feels like.

Tom Hiddleston is back to take viewers on an edge-of-the-seat experience with the upcoming Loki Season 2. On September 18, Marvel Entertainment dropped a brand new featurette of the second segment in the widely-acclaimed Loki series. And needless to say, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs from ardent Marvel fans. The featurette presents Loki aka Tom Hiddleston alongside his co-star Sophia Di Martino and the show’s executive producer Kevin D Wright speaking about what to expect from season 2. The second installment will once again premiere on the OTT platform Disney + Hotsar on October 5.

The featurette opens with Tom Hiddleston, from Day 1 of the shoot, saying that he is “excited to be back in TVA (Time Variance Authority)”. Loki’s alter ego and romantic interest Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino urges the audience to brace themselves as “everything is stepped up a gear. The stakes are huge.” The actress adds that for the first time in season 2, Hiddleston will be seen in a suit which she thinks will be appreciated by Loki-admirers. Loki’s producer Kevin D Wright popped into the frame to introduce a new character making his debut in the series — Ke Huy Quan.

Ke Huy Quan, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor in Supporting Role for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once confesses to be a huge fan of the Marvel Universe. “I’m so grateful to be a part of the amazing series,” he says in the featurette. The video also captures him sharing a warm hug with Tom Hiddleston, both sporting beaming smiles. Kevin D Wright promises viewers that Loki will team up with Mobius — the former agent of TVA, played by Owen Wilson. Together they would be dealing with the repercussions of season 1.

“Season 2 is about Loki understanding himself,” says Loki aka Tom Hiddleston himself. Widely proclaimed as the God of Mischief, season 2 will present Loki not as a villain but he will try to find “what heroism really looks like.” The featurette also captures Hiddleston’s Loki in various emotions as he gets the taste of what being a hero from a villain feels like. There is also plenty of action, romance, power play dynamics, Loki’s determination to save his friends, and to conclude jumping into several alternate realities.

Earlier Loki Season 2 was supposed to premiere on October 6 which was later rescheduled to October 5. The upcoming Marvel show will consist of six episodes.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

