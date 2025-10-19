‘Long Hours Become Unavoidable, But…’: Kanwar Dhillon On Demanding Work Schedules In TV Industry | Television News

রবিবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৭:০১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

'Long Hours Become Unavoidable, But…': Kanwar Dhillon On Demanding Work Schedules In TV Industry

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
'Long Hours Become Unavoidable, But…': Kanwar Dhillon On Demanding Work Schedules In TV Industry


Last Updated:

Actor Kanwar Dhillon talked about the need to reduce long working hours in the television industry, suggesting that a 9-10 hour workday should become the standard.

Kanwar Dhillon highlights need to reduce long working hours in TV industry

Kanwar Dhillon highlights need to reduce long working hours in TV industry

Actor Kanwar Dhillon recently spoke about the demanding work schedules in the television industry.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he suggested that standard shifts should ideally be limited to 8–10 hours. While acknowledging that overnight shoots are sometimes unavoidable, he emphasized the need for shorter, more manageable working hours for actors and crew. When asked about long working hours in the television industry, Kanwar stated, “I haven’t heard of any official change, but I’d love to see standard shifts of 8–10 hours instead of 12 or more. Sometimes episodes need to be delivered overnight, so long hours become unavoidable. But ideally, 9–10 hours should be the standard.”

The discussion around long working hours in the entertainment industry gained traction after Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced motherhood, voiced her desire for an 8-hour workday. Her statement sparked a broader conversation, with several television celebrities now sharing their perspectives on the issue.

Earlier, Nyrraa Banerji had opened up about the exhausting work culture in the television industry. Nyrraa spoke about how long shooting hours can take a toll on actors’ health, sleep patterns, and overall performance. She highlighted the need for a healthy work-life balance, pointing out that regular weekly breaks and personal downtime are essential for maintaining both physical well-being and creative productivity.

The ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ told IANS, “I completely agree. We often work fifteen hours a day, which affects health, sleep, and performance. Without proper rest, actors cannot look fresh or deliver emotions with full energy. That’s why whenever I take up a show, I insist on at least one holiday a week or half-days. We need time for ourselves, our families, and our personal responsibilities. Otherwise, it becomes unhealthy.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

October 19, 2025, 16:23 IST

News movies television 'Long Hours Become Unavoidable, But…': Kanwar Dhillon On Demanding Work Schedules In TV Industry
