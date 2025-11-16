রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
'Lost For Words': Nagarjuna Is Mighty Impressed With SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Teaser | Telugu Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Soon after SS Rajamouli unveiled the teaser of Varanasi, and Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra, Nagarjuna Akkineni couldn’t stop praising the ‘stunning’ visuals.

SS Rajamouli’s next film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran is officially titled ‘Varanasi’. The title was revealed at a grand GlobeTrotter event held in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad last night. The teaser of Varanasi, which was displayed on the huge screen, also featured Mahesh Babu’s powerful first look as Rudhra in the film. After the launch at the event, the makers also dropped the teaser on social media. Nagarjuna Akkineni was mighty  impressed with the teaser, and he couldn’t stop gushing over the ‘stunning’ visuals in the glimpse from SS Rajamouli’s film.

Nagarjuna Reacts To Varanasi Teaser

While sharing the teaser of Varanasi on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli wrote, “Here you go… VARANASI to the WORLD…”, along with the link to the teaser. Nagarjuna reacted to it, and showered praise on director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani, and actor Mahesh Babu. “Just stunning!! Lost for words….@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @urstrulyMahesh @ssk1122 #Varanasi,” he wrote, along with fire emojis.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also praised the glimpse of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, calling the first-look poster “Epic.” Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared the poster of Mahesh Babu’s look as Rudhra, and wrote, “Epic…. One and only SS Rajamouli.” Filmmaker Prashanth Neel also expressed his excitement, and wrote, “Take a bow, @ssrajamouli sir! @urstrulyMahesh looks absolutely charming. Super excited #GlobeTrotter.”

Mahesh Babu’s First Look From Varanasi

The powerful glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s character Rudhra shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title.

Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film, while Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha. Their first look posters were unveiled earlier.

The film is being described as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. Earlier, a report by The Citizen from Tanzania claimed that the film revolves around a “rugged explorer” who is fighting an enemy to protect the world. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills,” the synopsis of the movie, as quoted by the Tanzanian media portal, said.

November 16, 2025, 15:28 IST

