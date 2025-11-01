Love And War Delayed; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal’s Film To Avoid Clash With Yash’s Toxic | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 09:24 IST

Film’s release pushed to June 2026 due to schedule delays.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his next film, Love and War. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film was slated to hit theatres on Eid 2026. However, if a recent report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Love and War is ‘running behind’, due to which its release is likely to get delayed.

Reportedly, Bhansali has asked the lead actors to block dates until summer 2026 to complete the project. “The film is running approximately. 40 days behind schedule, and the earliest it can now be released is in the month of June 2026. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will take a call on the film’s release soon and officially announce the delay in its release,” an insider told the entertainment portal.

The insider also said that the film is also being delayed to avoid its box office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

Love And War Shoot In Italy Soon

On Friday, it was also reported that Bhansali has wrapped up the Mumbai shoot schedule and is likely to head to Italy soon. Reportedly, the final 20-day schedule of the film, with key scenes for the climax, will be shot during this schedule.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali recreated 1970s Italy right here in Mumbai for Love & War. Around ten days of filming were completed before Diwali, and the final 20-day schedule, featuring the film’s grand climax, is expected to take place by December 2025 in Italy. The team is eyeing an Eid 2026 release,” a source cited by Filmfare said.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Love And War

Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about the project during a meet and greet event in Mumbai when he said, “Love and War is something which is every actor’s dream. To work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master – Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago. To work with him again, I can say this with so much of clarity that I haven’t met a human being who works so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, Indian value system, as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Just to be on his set, it is tiring. It is long. The process can be a little daunting but eventually, as an artist, it is so satisfying. He really nurtures art. As actors, it’s truly been amazing so far.”

Alia Bhatt ‘Excited’ For Love And War

While details about Love and War’s plot are not known as of now, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Last year, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt also talked about the film and her reunion with Ranbir when she said, “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what’s that going to be like?” Talking about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal, Alia continued by saying, “Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations.”

