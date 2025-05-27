Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton And Cameron Hamilton Announce Pregnancy

Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 20:10 IST

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton shared that they are expecting their first baby after a long journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Lauren and Cameron got married in 2018. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Love Is Blind stars, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, are set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple met and married while filming the first season of the reality show in 2018. In a recent chat, Lauren and Cameron shared that they are expecting their first baby after a long journey with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). “We were counting down the days ‘til we could test because we did IVF,” said Cameron.

Talking to PEOPLE about the pregnancy news, Cameron Hamilton said, “We did the classic test and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test and it was face down.” He added, “We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a…”

Before he could finish, his wife Lauren interrupted to complete his sentence, “A relief.” Expressing her excitement, she continued, “Seeing the word pregnant, it was amazing.” “We just looked at each other. I fell to my knees and cried,” she gushed.

Talking further, she also revealed that they had been trying for four years. In the same conversation, the mom-to-be also opened up about her husband’s support during her IVF journey. Asserting that it can be hard for the couple to go through such phases, but Cameron’s support made it easy for her to navigate through every step of the process.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton’s pregnancy announcement came just seven months after the latter was seen shedding tears, reflecting on his wife’s struggle due to the IVF process during an episode of The Love Seat podcast. Acknowledging Lauren’s dedication as a wife, he admitted to being loved like never before by her. He noted, “When I saw what you were going through, in terms of taking the medications, doing the daily shots.”

On the other hand, Lauren admitted that the complexities they faced during the pregnancy journey brought them closer than ever before. “We support each other. We’re more in tune now,” she mentioned.

Here’s congratulating Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton ahead of their new journey.

