বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

‘Love on Both Sides’: Sunny Deol Blames ‘Political Game’ for Hatred Between India, Pakistan | WATCH

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
gadar 2 sunny deol


Deol’s remarks came during the trailer release of his film Gadar 2 which is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

Deol’s remarks came during the trailer release of his film Gadar 2 which is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

The actor’s statement comes as two cross-border “love” stories of Seema Haider and Anju recently caught the attention of both India and Pakistan

Actor and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Wednesday blamed the “political game” for the hatred between India and Pakistan.

Deol’s remarks came during the trailer release of his film Gadar 2 which is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

“There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other,” he said.

The actor’s statement comes as two cross-border “love” stories recently caught the attention of both India and Pakistan. A Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, entered India illegally with her four children to marry an Indian who she met on PUBG mobile game. In a similar case, an Indian woman, a mother of two children, went to Pakistan and married a local who she met on Facebook.

The trailer of Gadar 2 was launched in Mumbai at a special press conference with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attending it.

Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh Returns To Pakistan and This Time For His Son

The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Tara Singh. The couple is in a happy marriage, with their son Charan Jeet Singh, who is played by the same child artist Utkarsh Sharma. However, in a turn of events, Charan Jeet lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son. The promo promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

In an over-a-minute-long clip, the teaser featured a truck driving amid a mountainous desert region. It transitions to a simmering unrest in Lahore under the guise of ‘Crush India Movement’. The teaser also hinted that the story of the movie will be based in 1971. There is a fleeting shot of Sunny Deol in a black turban hurling a tonga wheel in the air. The teaser ends with a snippet of the song ‘Udd Ja Kaale’ by Arijit Singh. The caption read, “Tara Singh is back!”

Saurabh Verma

Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengue Patient at Dhaka Shishu Hospital 25 07 2021 1
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে মৃত্যু আরও ১ শিশুর
বাংলাদেশ
1690397332 photo
Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for Asian Para Games | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
haldi 1 1
Skin Care: ত্বক উজ্জ্বল করতে পারে এই উপাদান! ম্যাজিকাল গ্লো আনবে নিমেষে, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
gadar 2 sunny deol
‘Love on Both Sides’: Sunny Deol Blames ‘Political Game’ for Hatred Between India, Pakistan | WATCH
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
akshay kumar wakanda forever

Akshay Kumar Named the Highest Tax Payer Once Again, Marvel Confirms 12 New MCU Films

 1685894323 photo

Shuttlers in Kerala lack financial support, laments HS Prannoy | Badminton News

 brs bjp poster war

BRS-BJP Poster War Intensifies; After ‘Wanted’ BL Santosh, Parallel Drawn Between Gandhi, Kavitha

 fire bg 20230219220521

গুলশানে ভবনে আগুন : ৬ জনকে জীবিত উদ্ধার

 acme prestiside

একমি পেস্টিসাইডসের আবেদন শুরু ১২ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 1624775354 photo

Alleged misbehaviour by PCB official led to Younis Khan quitting as batting coach | Cricket News

 1627322934 photo

The experience has made me more motivated, more determined: Bhavani Devi | Tokyo Olympics News

 received 795290868932858

রাজশাহীতে জুয়াড়ি চক্রের ০৯ সদস্য গ্রেফতার

 wm Begum Rokeya University

বেরোবি বন্ধের বিষয়ে সিদ্ধান্ত শনিবার, ক্লাস-পরীক্ষা অনলাইনে

 Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T 5G ভারতের লঞ্চের আগেই ফাঁস ফোনের দাম