বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Lovely Jodi’: Arbaaz Khan Steps Out With Sshura Khan For Nephew Nirvan’s Birthday | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Arbaaz Khan kept it casual in a black-and-white striped T-shirt paired with black trousers, while Sshura opted for a shimmery co-ord set at the party.

The Khan family truly reflects the close-knit joint families often portrayed in films, coming together for every festival and special occasion. This time, the family gathered to celebrate Nirvan Khan’s 25th birthday at Sohail Khan’s residence, turning the evening into a star-studded affair.

Among those in attendance were chachu Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan. The couple looked lovely as they posed together, adding charm to the warm family celebration.

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Attend Nirvan’s 25th Birthday

Chachu and chachi joined Nirvaan Khan’s birthday celebrations in style. Arbaaz Khan kept it casual in a black-and-white striped T-shirt paired with black trousers, while Sshura opted for a shimmery co-ord set that struck the perfect balance between party-ready and comfort.

As the paparazzi called out to them, the couple happily posed for the cameras. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was Arbaaz’s fractured hand.

A user commented on the video, “Scaphoid bone fracture huwa hai.” Another one added, “Arbaaz Khan ne ek acchi ladki se shaadi ki hai.” A user wrote, “Blessed couple. An individual remarked, “Sipara ke aama abba.” Someone also called them, “Lovely jodi.” A user complimented Sshura, “Looking beautiful, Sshura!”

Sshura Khan also wished Nirvan on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Happy Birthda,y best human!”

More About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

The couple tied the knot in December 2023, and they will be celebrating their second anniversary soon. Sharing pictures on social media, they wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, my partner and I began a lifetime of love and togetherness. We seek all your blessings and good wishes on this special day!”

This October, the couple also welcomed their beautiful baby girl, whom they named Sipaara Khan. In November, they shared a picture of Sipaara’s tiny feet, captioning it, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our hearts.”

Sshura often shares glimpses of time spent with the Khan family and is especially close to Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan. The Khan family truly is one of a kind, always together and always radiating happiness.

First Published:

December 16, 2025, 11:15 IST

