Lust Stories 2: Tamamnah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Argue Over Definition Of Lust In New Promo

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, a promo video of their upcoming film showed Tamannaah Bhatia dismissing Vijay Varma’s idea of love as ‘lust’.

In the promo, Vijay Varma can be seen watching a scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge and expressing, “Agar sacha pyar hai to wo zarur palat ke dekhegi (she will definitely turn around if there’s true love).” To this, Tamannaah promptly responds,”Enough, this is not love but lust.” Not willing to concur with the Jee Karda star, Vijay Varma states, “What if one falls in love at first sight like Raj, Rahul and Prem?” Tamamnah Bhatia corrects him again, “It’s lust at first sight, love takes time,” she says.

The video also shows Tamannaah Bhatia equating lust to feeling insomnia and butterflies in the stomach. The duo also shake their legs while we get to see all the posters of the anthology films Love At First Sight, Dil To Mads Hai, Basketball Basketball Hota Hai, Foreign Wali Love Storiyaan. The caption read, “Raat ko neend nahi aa rahi? Ya dil mein dhak dhak aur kuch kuch ho raha hai? Toh aapko Lust… Stories 2 ka intezaar hai (if you are unable to sleep at night and are feeling something in your heart, then you are the one waiting for Lust Stories 2)’.”

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome. The streaming giant unveiled the teaser for the movie earlier that has ignited the excitement of the fans.