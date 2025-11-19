‘Maasi’ Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announcing Son’s Name | See Here | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 19, 2025, 15:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra became a proud aunt in October as her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Raghav Chadha. Now, a month later, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced that they have named their baby boy Neer. As social media floods with reactions from Bollywood celebs, Priyanka Chopra’s reaction has caught everyone’s attention.

On Wednesday, Raghav and Parineeti shared a joint post on Instagram and finally revealed their little boy’s name. They shared adorable pictures in which they were seen kissing the baby’s feet, while his face wasn’t visible. Parineet and Raghav wrote, “Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless.”

As the post quickly went viral, many celebrities from Bollywood reacted to the announcement. Priyanka Chopra reacted to the announcement by dropping a ‘like’ on the post. Varun Dhawan commented with heart emojis, and Gauahar Khan congratulated the couple. Stars like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F also ‘liked’ the post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy in October this year. The couple, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, announced the happy news on Instagram with a note that read, “He is finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are hearts are fuller. First, we had each other, now we have everything.”

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Honey Singh, Kajol, Jennifer Winget, Rohit Shetty, Ananya Panday, Zareen Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Sanon congratulated the couple in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to send her love to Parineeti and Raghav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and was widely loved by the audience. As for Priyanka Chopra, she will soon make her Indian cinema comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

