বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene ‘Might as well go home now’: Ian Botham blasts England’s Bazball after Perth horror, warns of 5–0 Ashes drubbing | Cricket News প্লট দুর্নীতির মামলায় জয় ও পুতুলের ৫ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad Macaulay Culkin Has A ‘Home Alone’ Sequel Idea, Here’s What He Wants To Do ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্প ‘My heartbeat used to go fast’: Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after India’s 0–2 home humiliation | Cricket News প্লট দুর্নীতির ৩ মামলায় শেখ হাসিনার ২১ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News ‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Macaulay Culkin Has A ‘Home Alone’ Sequel Idea, Here’s What He Wants To Do

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Macaulay Culkin Has A ‘Home Alone’ Sequel Idea, Here’s What He Wants To Do




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene

Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene

প্লট দুর্নীতির মামলায় জয় ও পুতুলের ৫ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

প্লট দুর্নীতির মামলায় জয় ও পুতুলের ৫ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্প

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্প

প্লট দুর্নীতির ৩ মামলায় শেখ হাসিনার ২১ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

প্লট দুর্নীতির ৩ মামলায় শেখ হাসিনার ২১ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News

Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News

শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad

শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST