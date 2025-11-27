Macaulay Culkin Has A ‘Home Alone’ Sequel Idea, Here’s What He Wants To Do

Macaulay Culkin says he’s open to returning as Kevin McCallister, but only if the idea is “just right.”

During a stop on his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour, the actor told fans he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to a new Home Alone movie, and even shared the sequel concept he’s been toying with.

Culkin’s pitch flips the original premise on its head. Instead of Kevin defending his home from intruders, the now‑adult Kevin becomes the one stuck outside. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee, raising a kid and working really hard”, Culkin explained.

“I’m not paying enough attention, the kid gets miffed, and then I get locked out. My son won’t let me in — he’s the one setting traps for me”. He added that the house would serve as a metaphor for their strained relationship, with Kevin needing to “get let back into his son’s heart.”

The idea arrives as nostalgia for the franchise remains strong. The original Home Alone turned Culkin into one of the biggest child stars of the 1990s, grossing $476 million worldwide and becoming the second‑highest‑earning film of 1990. He reprised the role in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but skipped the later sequels.

Director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two films, has been vocal about not wanting the franchise revived. In a recent interview, he said a new Home Alone “should never be made,” arguing that the original captured a moment that can’t be recreated and is best left untouched.

Culkin and Columbus were not involved in Home Alone 3 (1997) or the 2002 TV movie Home Alone 4. Disney’s 2021 reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, attempted to revive the brand with a new cast, but reviews were largely negative, reinforcing Columbus’ belief that the magic of the original is difficult to replicate.