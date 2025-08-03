Advertise here
রবিবার , ৩ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ১৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Madhan Bob, Veteran Tamil Actor, Passes Away At 71 After Battle With Cancer | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩, ২০২৫ ৮:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Madhan Bob, Veteran Tamil Actor, Passes Away At 71 After Battle With Cancer | Regional Cinema News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob, known for his expressive comic timing, passed away at 71.

Madhan Bob is no more.

Madhan Bob is no more.

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob, best known for his expressive comic timing and quirky screen presence, passed away on Saturday, August 2, at the age of 71. The veteran actor had been battling cancer and breathed his last at his residence in Adyar, Chennai, according to sources close to the family.

Born as S. Krishnamoorthy, Madhan Bob carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema over a career spanning four decades. He became a household name in the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in over 200 films, often in supporting and comic roles. His unique acting style, marked by his bulging eyes, animated facial expressions, and quick repartee, was reportedly inspired by veteran actor Kaka Radhakrishnan.

Madhan Bob made his film debut in the early 1980s and gradually rose to prominence with roles in Neengal Kettavai (1984), Vaaname Ellai (1992), and Thevar Magan. He became a familiar face in hit comedies like Sathi Leelavathi, Chandramukhi, Kaavalan, Run, Varalaaru, and Vasool Raja MBBS. More recently, he appeared in films like Yaman Kattalai and Raayan. He shared screen space with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya.

Apart from films, he gained widespread popularity as a judge on Sun TV’s comedy reality show Asatha Povathu Yaaru, where his quirky reactions and laugh-out-loud moments made him a fan favourite across generations.

What many don’t know is that Madhan Bob was also a trained musician. As the eighth child in his family, he often credited his upbringing for grounding him in both music and comedy.

May his soul rest in peace.

view comments

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Madhan Bob, Veteran Tamil Actor, Passes Away At 71 After Battle With Cancer | Regional Cinema News
Madhan Bob, Veteran Tamil Actor, Passes Away At 71 After Battle With Cancer | Regional Cinema News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ajker Rashifal, 3 August, 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: রাশিফল ৩ অগাস্ট , ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা | জ্যোতিষকাহন
Ajker Rashifal, 3 August, 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: রাশিফল ৩ অগাস্ট , ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা | জ্যোতিষকাহন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিশ্বভারতীর মুকুটে নতুন পালক! বোলপুরে শান্তিনিকেতনে বেড়াতে যাওয়ার আগে জেনে নিন বড় খবর
বিশ্বভারতীর মুকুটে নতুন পালক! বোলপুরে শান্তিনিকেতনে বেড়াতে যাওয়ার আগে জেনে নিন বড় খবর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2025: বিশ্বাস, ঐতিহ্য এবং পরম্পরাকে পাথেয় করে ‘কালের বোধন’ থিম রানাঘাট চারের পল্লী দুর্গা উৎসবেranaghat charer pally has a unique durga puja theme this year in nadia | লাইফস্টাইল
Durga Puja 2025: বিশ্বাস, ঐতিহ্য এবং পরম্পরাকে পাথেয় করে ‘কালের বোধন’ থিম রানাঘাট চারের পল্লী দুর্গা উৎসবেranaghat charer pally has a unique durga puja theme this year in nadia | লাইফস্টাইল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ২ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ৩৯২

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ২ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ৩৯২

 পেটের চর্বি নিয়ন্ত্রণে

পেটের চর্বি নিয়ন্ত্রণে

 Warm-up Game: Umesh leads good bowling display as India bowl out County XI for 220 despite Hameed ton | Cricket News

Warm-up Game: Umesh leads good bowling display as India bowl out County XI for 220 despite Hameed ton | Cricket News

 সাত কলেজের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শেষ হচ্ছে আজ

সাত কলেজের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শেষ হচ্ছে আজ

 হিমাচলি পোলাওয়ের রেসিপি: বাড়িতেই নিন কাশ্মীরের স্বাদ

হিমাচলি পোলাওয়ের রেসিপি: বাড়িতেই নিন কাশ্মীরের স্বাদ

 দেখে নিন এই মাস নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা

দেখে নিন এই মাস নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা

 ডিএসইর নতুন চেয়ারম্যান মমিনুল ইসলাম – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএসইর নতুন চেয়ারম্যান মমিনুল ইসলাম – Corporate Sangbad

 Here’s How to Help Your Kids Become Better Readers in 2022

Here’s How to Help Your Kids Become Better Readers in 2022

 এক স্কুলে ‘২ প্রধান শিক্ষক’, দ্বন্দ্বের খেসারত দিচ্ছে শিক্ষার্থীরা!

এক স্কুলে ‘২ প্রধান শিক্ষক’, দ্বন্দ্বের খেসারত দিচ্ছে শিক্ষার্থীরা!

 পাকিস্তানে বন্দুকযুদ্ধে ৪ পুলিশ নিহত

পাকিস্তানে বন্দুকযুদ্ধে ৪ পুলিশ নিহত
Advertise here