Madhan Bob, Veteran Tamil Actor, Passes Away At 71 After Battle With Cancer | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: August 03, 2025, 07:34 IST

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob, known for his expressive comic timing, passed away at 71.

Madhan Bob is no more.

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob, best known for his expressive comic timing and quirky screen presence, passed away on Saturday, August 2, at the age of 71. The veteran actor had been battling cancer and breathed his last at his residence in Adyar, Chennai, according to sources close to the family.

Born as S. Krishnamoorthy, Madhan Bob carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema over a career spanning four decades. He became a household name in the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in over 200 films, often in supporting and comic roles. His unique acting style, marked by his bulging eyes, animated facial expressions, and quick repartee, was reportedly inspired by veteran actor Kaka Radhakrishnan.

Madhan Bob made his film debut in the early 1980s and gradually rose to prominence with roles in Neengal Kettavai (1984), Vaaname Ellai (1992), and Thevar Magan. He became a familiar face in hit comedies like Sathi Leelavathi, Chandramukhi, Kaavalan, Run, Varalaaru, and Vasool Raja MBBS. More recently, he appeared in films like Yaman Kattalai and Raayan. He shared screen space with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya.

Apart from films, he gained widespread popularity as a judge on Sun TV’s comedy reality show Asatha Povathu Yaaru, where his quirky reactions and laugh-out-loud moments made him a fan favourite across generations.

What many don’t know is that Madhan Bob was also a trained musician. As the eighth child in his family, he often credited his upbringing for grounding him in both music and comedy.

May his soul rest in peace.

view comments