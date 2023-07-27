বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Madhuri Dixit Drives Motorboat On Lake Como, Fans Say ‘Boss Queen Takes The Wheel’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
madhuri dixit drives motorboat on lake como fans say boss queen takes the wheel


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 16:09 IST

The couple was accompanied by their younger son in the video. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The couple was accompanied by their younger son in the video. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The video shared by Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene has taken the internet by storm and left fans in awe of her skills.

Bollywood’s timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has once again captured the hearts of her fans, this time not with her signature dance moves or acting prowess but with her adventurous spirit. The evergreen diva, known for her grace and elegance, showcased a different side of her personality during a recent vacation with her family at the picturesque Lake Como. The video, shared by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene has set the internet ablaze, leaving fans awe-struck by her exceptional skills.

The video shows the couple enjoying a delightful moment on a motorboat, gliding across the serene waters of Lake Como. The short clip appears to be a selfie video, with Dr Nene capturing the exciting moment when Madhuri took charge of the motorboat. Accompanying them in the video is their younger son, Ryan, making it a family affair filled with joy and happiness.

Dr Sriram Nene, a doting husband, couldn’t contain his excitement while sharing the video on social media. He lovingly captioned the post, “From Lake Como with Love to brighten your day. When the boss takes the wheel!”

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with their adoration for the power couple. One fan wrote, “BossQueen takes the wheel!” accompanied by heart emojis. Meanwhile, another fan playfully remarked, “The boss looks just a little bit anxious.” Showering Madhuri with compliments, a user commented, “Boss slaying. Beautiful Madhuri Mam.” Showing their longing for her onscreen presence, another user wrote: “Missing you, when will we see you onscreen.”

Madhuri Dixit effortlessly exudes her timeless beauty in a printed boho shirt, flawlessly paired with a black spaghetti top and chic olive shorts. Complementing her look with black sunglasses, she opted for minimal makeup, showcasing her radiant natural beauty, while her hair gracefully tied in a bun added a touch of sophistication. On the other hand, Dr Shriram Nene looked dashing in his casually stylish ensemble.

Earlier, Dr Shriram Nene treated fans to a visual treat by sharing a series of photos from their memorable trip to Monaco. The couple looked absolutely stunning, sporting twinning outfits that added an extra touch of charm to their already radiant personalities. With beaming smiles, the pictures perfectly captured the essence of family travel, as Dr Nene aptly captioned, “Smiling faces and endless adventures! That’s what family travel is all about!”

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the web series The Fame Game.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Chittagong 26.07.2023
চট্টগ্রামে গোলাম আযম প্রতিরোধ দিবস পালন
বাংলাদেশ
1690455095 photo
India clubbed with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar in men’s draw; Thailand, Chinese Taipei in women’s football | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 73
কনজাঙ্কটিভাইটিস হয়েছে? জানুন সেরে ওঠার ঘরোয়া টোটকা! আক্রান্ত বাচ্চাকে এভাবে রাখুন বাড়িতেconjunctivitis can be cured with easy basic home remedies – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
madhuri dixit drives motorboat on lake como fans say boss queen takes the wheel
Madhuri Dixit Drives Motorboat On Lake Como, Fans Say ‘Boss Queen Takes The Wheel’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ed 3

নবমীতে নস্টালজিক, বাজিমাত করবে ঠাকুমা-দিদিমার হেঁশেল থেকে আমোদী পোলাও, রইল রেসিপি

 IMG 20220724 WA0013

পাঁচবিবিতে প্রার্থিতা ফিরে পেয়ে মাঠে নারী মেয়র প্রার্থী

 studio project 48

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Leave From Mumbai For Honeymoon in This Country

 basavaraj bommai

‘No Post is Permanent’, Says Karnataka CM Triggering Rumours of His Exit

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

পাবনায় ২৪ পুলিশ সদস্যকে বর্ণিল আয়োজনের মাধ্যমে বিদায় সংবর্ধনা

 dhakapost 202202101116001 20220313123447 20220713104201

মামলার তথ্য পাঠাতে সংশ্লিষ্টদের কাছে খাদ্য অধিদপ্তরের চিঠি 

 pic 33 2

[১] আমিরাতে ফুজাইরার শাসকের সাথে স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বৈঠক

 wm corona ctg death ok lvv

চট্টগ্রামে করোনাশূন্য আরেকটি দিন

 wm Tuilip 1 CTG 9 February 2023

প্রদর্শনীর আগেই ঝরে পড়ছে টিউলিপ, বাগান নিয়ে সংশয়

 1624385594 navjot singh sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu to Meet Rahul, Priyanka in New Delhi on Tuesday Amid Punjab Congress Crisis