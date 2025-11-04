Madhuri Dixit Faces Huge Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Canada Tour: ‘Worst Show Ever’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 08:37 IST

Madhuri Dixit faced severe backlash after reportedly arriving three hours late for her Canada tour show, leaving many fans disappointed and demanding refunds.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, known for her charm and graceful performances, is facing backlash after a video from her ongoing Canada tour went viral on social media. The clip, which shows the actress performing on stage, was shared by several attendees who claimed she arrived nearly three hours late for her show.

The video included an overlay text that read, “If I could give you one piece of advice, it’s to not attend the Madhuri Dixit tour… save your money.” Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the event “chaotic,” “poorly organized,” and “a waste of time.”

One frustrated attendee wrote, “This was the worst show ever. So unorganised. Advertisement didn’t say she was just going to chat and dance 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organized by the promoters. So many people walked out. People were yelling for refunds. Doesn’t matter that she is a beautiful actress and person, everyone who went to the show has to agree it was poorly organised.”

Another user said, “Worst show one can ever go to. Least worried about the audience’s time. Three hours late and then full of lame talks.”

Fans Demand Refunds, Others Defend Madhuri

Several fans shared that their tickets mentioned a 7:30 PM start time, but the event allegedly began only around 10 PM. “I left at 11:05 PM as I had work the next day. I honestly don’t know if it was the organisers or her who decided she’d come at 10 PM. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience’s time,” one disappointed concertgoer commented.

Another attendee urged people to take formal action: “Everyone please report the organizers to Consumer Protection Ontario. This falls under ‘Misrepresentation.’ It’s illegal for a business to give false information about their services.”

However, amid the criticism, some fans came forward to defend Madhuri. One admirer commented, “She seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination issue.” Another fan wrote, “Madhuri Dixit is amazing. Real fans would appreciate any glimpse of her. It’s not her fault if it was not organized correctly. To be in her presence is something else.”

The controversy follows a similar incident earlier this year involving singer Neha Kakkar, who faced flak after arriving late for her Melbourne concert. The singer later apologized, blaming the organisers for poor arrangements.

As of now, Madhuri Dixit and her team have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

