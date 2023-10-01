Madhuri Dixit Reacts As Son Arin Learns To Make Khichdi:’Your roommates Are Going To Be So Happy’

Madhuri Dixit’s son, Arin, recently returned from his studies in the US. After his arrival, Madhuri and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, planned to bond over a cooking session. The father-son duo cooked the classic Indian comfort food, dal khichdi.

Dr. Shriram Nene, a vascular and general surgeon quite often flaunts his culinary skills on his YouTube channel. This time he along with his son prepared Dal Khichdi. In an approximately 11-minute video, they provided a detailed demonstration of the cooking process, with Dr. Nene fondly calling it ‘Indian paella.’.

Dr. Nene then explained that dal khichdi is a simple yet nourishing meal with a touch of protein and carbohydrates. He also emphasized it’s a perfect dish for sooting an upset stomach or providing comfort on a gloomy day. After discussing the ingredients, they prepared the dish and beautifully presented the same. Before relishing the same, they invited their ‘celebrity taster,’ Madhuri Dixit, to perform a taste test.

Post the tasting session, Madhuri complimented her son praising her son’s culinary skills. She remarked, “Your friends and roommates are going to be so happy when you make it for them.”

Looks like, this has become a tradition. As whenever Arin returns to India, his parents make it a point to teach him at least one Indian dish that he can prepare and share with his friends and roommates in the US.

Meanwhile on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The actress featured in Maja Ma with Gajraj Rao and Ritwick Bhowmik.