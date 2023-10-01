রবিবার , ১ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Madhuri Dixit Reacts As Son Arin Learns To Make Khichdi:’Your roommates Are Going To Be So Happy’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১, ২০২৩ ১:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 10 01t122333.756 2023 10 2545560ae1826064969d459845a804a4


Last Updated: October 01, 2023, 12:28 IST

Madhuri Dixit's son recently cooked Khichdi.

Madhuri Dixit’s son recently cooked Khichdi.

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin learns to make Dal Khichdi.

Madhuri Dixit’s son, Arin, recently returned from his studies in the US. After his arrival, Madhuri and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, planned to bond over a cooking session. The father-son duo cooked the classic Indian comfort food, dal khichdi.

Dr. Shriram Nene, a vascular and general surgeon quite often flaunts his culinary skills on his YouTube channel. This time he along with his son prepared Dal Khichdi. In an approximately 11-minute video, they provided a detailed demonstration of the cooking process, with Dr. Nene fondly calling it ‘Indian paella.’.

Dr. Nene then explained that dal khichdi is a simple yet nourishing meal with a touch of protein and carbohydrates. He also emphasized it’s a perfect dish for sooting an upset stomach or providing comfort on a gloomy day. After discussing the ingredients, they prepared the dish and beautifully presented the same. Before relishing the same, they invited their ‘celebrity taster,’ Madhuri Dixit, to perform a taste test.

Post the tasting session, Madhuri complimented her son praising her son’s culinary skills. She remarked, “Your friends and roommates are going to be so happy when you make it for them.”

Looks like, this has become a tradition. As whenever Arin returns to India, his parents make it a point to teach him at least one Indian dish that he can prepare and share with his friends and roommates in the US.

Meanwhile on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The actress featured in Maja Ma with Gajraj Rao and Ritwick Bhowmik.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link


বিএনপি বিজয়ের মুখোমুখি : নোমান

India At Asian Games: Asian Games: Indian shooters clinch gold and silver in trap shooting team events | Asian Games 2023 News

ব্লাড সুগারের যম এই ফল! কমাবে ওজনও, মিটবে কোষ্ঠকাঠিন্যের সমস্যা – News18 Bangla

Madhuri Dixit Reacts As Son Arin Learns To Make Khichdi:’Your roommates Are Going To Be So Happy’

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla

Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla

England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News


Rhea Chakraborty is on a Journey of ‘Finding’ Herself, Explores Nature in New Reel; Watch

 

tech tips: how to recover deleted data from system here are some software

 

রিলায়েন্স ওয়ান ‍মিউচ্যুয়াল ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 

South Africa confirm T20 tour of India | Cricket News

 

Saurabh Sachdeva Calls Ranbir Kapoor An ‘Impulsive Actor; Talks About Haddi, Animal

 

বিক্রেতা শূণ্য তিন কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 

নেপালে বিমান বিধ্বস্তের ঘটনায় নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ৬৮

 

অপ্রীতিকর কোনো ঘটনা ছাড়াই পরীক্ষা সম্পন্ন হয়েছে: ঢাবি প্রক্টর

 

ঘাম ঝড়িয়ে এক্সারসাইজ নয়, এই ‘ম্যাজিক’ ডায়েটেই ১ মাসে ৫ কিলো ওজন কমান

 

পশ্চিম ইউরোপজুড়ে বন্যা: ১৮৮ মৃত্যু