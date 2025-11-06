Madhuri Dixit Shares First Post After 3-Hour Delay At Toronto Show, Fans Say ‘You Owe An Apology’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 07:31 IST

Madhuri Dixit responds after backlash for arriving late at her Toronto event, as fans accuse the show of misleading promotion. Organisers clarify the delay in statement.

Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash After Toronto Show Delay.

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has shared her first post following significant online backlash over her recent event, Dil Se… Madhuri, in Toronto. The actress arrived nearly three hours late to the show, leaving many attendees disappointed, with several claiming the event was promoted as a full-fledged musical concert but unfolded more like a talk session instead.

Madhuri posted the promotional schedule for her upcoming meet-and-greet appearances across various US cities. “Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November, Boston on 7th November, Chicago on 8th November, Houston on 9th November and New York on 15th November,” she wrote.

However, the comment section quickly turned into a space for grievances, as fans who attended the Toronto event expressed frustration and disappointment. One user commented, “It’s unfortunate that you’re now stating it’s a meet and greet after your Toronto audience including myself spent our money without having the proper information… Transparency is an important thing.”

Another criticised the way the event was marketed, saying, “She’s trying to save face now but when they were advertising and promoting they never said that… they should not have promoted this as Madhuri tour if anything special appearance.”

A third commenter wrote, “You owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising… your own post on your profile doesn’t call it a Meet and Greet. It says an evening of dance, music and celebrations.”

Organisers Issue Clarification

Following widespread criticism online, True Sound Live Ltd., the event organisers, released a formal statement addressing the controversy. The group denied allegations that the event was mismanaged or delayed on their part. They stated that the event began on time as scheduled, featuring “a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol.”

The organisers further explained that the delay occurred due to miscommunication within Madhuri’s own management team. “Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was completely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd,” the statement read.

Fans Call the Experience ‘Disappointing’

The show took place on November 2 at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort. Many audience members voiced their disappointment on social media afterward, with some calling the experience “a waste of money” and others alleging deceptive promotion.

