Madhuri Dixit’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shriram Nene Goes Viral: ‘To The Man Who Stole My Heart’

Last Updated: February 13, 2025, 00:55 IST

Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene.

Madhuri Dixit shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, expressing her love and admiration for him. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted a video montage capturing cherished moments of their life together, including vacations, parties, and get-togethers.

Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, “To the man who stole my heart and still hasn’t given it back—happy birthday, my love! Cheers to another year of being an amazing husband, and an even better human. Love you always!” The video was set to the song Ishq Hai X Rangrez by Shehzad Ali and Nazia Sultana.

Meanwhile, Shriram Nene also marked the occasion with a gratitude-filled Instagram post. He thanked his followers for their warm wishes and shared a video capturing different moments of his special day.

He wrote, “Celebrating another spin around the Sun with all of you. Thank you for all the amazing wishes and a great year. We achieved a lot together. Got my health on track and look forward to sharing my learnings with all of you, so we can be together for 100+ years. Here is to all of our happiness, good cheer and prosperity and thank you for all the wishes. With love, Dr. Nene.”

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in 1999, following which the actor took a break from Bollywood and relocated to the US for over a decade. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, and their second son, Ryan, in 2005. Madhuri returned to acting with Aaja Nachle in 2007.

On the work front, she was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, which features Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, was produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became a major box office success.