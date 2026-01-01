Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande Tops OTT Charts, Beats Stranger Things 5 In Viewership | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 01:14 IST

Madhuri Dixit’s psychological thriller Mrs Deshpande has emerged as the most-watched OTT series of the week, outperforming Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5.

Nagesh Kukunoor’s Mrs Deshpande is a gripping psychological crime thriller elevated by Madhuri Dixit’s restrained, haunting performance as an imprisoned serial killer pulled back into a chilling investigation.

Madhuri Dixit has delivered a massive OTT win as her latest series Mrs Deshpande has officially outperformed Netflix’s global juggernaut Stranger Things Season 5 in weekly viewership. According to recent OTT viewership estimates for December 22–28, 2025, the JioHotstar psychological thriller emerged as the most-watched original fiction series of the week, beating the final season of Stranger Things in numbers.

The chart, which tracks top-performing OTT originals across platforms, shows Mrs Deshpande comfortably leading the list, underlining the growing dominance of Indian original content and Madhuri Dixit’s enduring star power in the streaming space.

Why Mrs Deshpande is striking a chord with audiences

Mrs Deshpande stars Madhuri Dixit as Seema Deshpande, a convicted serial killer who is temporarily released from prison to help law enforcement track down a new murderer copying her distinct methods. The investigation turns deeply personal when her estranged son, Detective Tejas, becomes part of the case, forcing mother and son to confront their fractured relationship amid a dangerous manhunt.

Top 5 most-watched OTT original fiction series in India, for the week of Dec 22-28, 2025, estimated based on audience researchNote: Estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode. pic.twitter.com/LqvKtMLVh7— Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) December 29, 2025

Adapted from the acclaimed French series La Mante, the show delves into themes of guilt, motherhood, justice and moral ambiguity. Madhuri’s portrayal of a complex, morally grey protagonist has received widespread appreciation, with viewers praising the show’s tense narrative, psychological depth and emotionally charged performances. The series’ layered storytelling and dark tone appear to have strongly resonated with Indian audiences, pushing it ahead of several international titles.

How Stranger Things Season 5 performed

Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of Netflix’s iconic sci-fi series, ranked just behind Mrs Deshpande in weekly viewership. The season chronicles the heroes’ last stand against Vecna as they attempt to close the gates to the Upside Down following the massive rift that scarred Hawkins in 1987.

Released in three volumes, the season debuted with Volume 1 (four episodes) in late November, followed by Volume 2 (three episodes) on Christmas Day, and the series finale episode dropping on New Year’s Eve 2025. The concluding chapter brought the core group together for an all-out battle to defeat Vecna, delivering high-stakes action and emotional resolutions for its beloved characters.

Despite the global popularity and legacy of Stranger Things, Mrs Deshpande managing to surpass its viewership highlights a significant shift in OTT consumption patterns. The success signals the increasing appetite for strong, character-driven Indian stories and reinforces Madhuri Dixit’s successful transition into the digital space.

With Mrs Deshpande leading the OTT charts and international titles following close behind, the week has proven to be a defining moment for Indian streaming originals on the global content map.

