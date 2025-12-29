‘Madness Of Hypermasculinity, Testosterone…’: Did Kartik Aaryan Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 21:48 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s film is struggling at the box office while Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down.

Both films were released this December.

Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, released on Christmas while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was already creating a box office storm. Amid the chatter around Dhurandhar, Kartik Aaryan’s film failed to generate significant buzz. The film is currently struggling at the box office. Now, Kartik’s recent post has caught everyone’s attention.

On Monday, screenplay writer Saurabh Bharat praised Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Instagram and wrote, “It’s so heartwarming to see that amidst the madness of hypermasculinity and testosterone-boasting action films, someone is making a breezing progressive film. Congratulations. For building a genre of cinema which entertains yet pushes an envelope deep in the society.”

Kartik Aaryan re-shared this note with a red heart emoji. Many social media users are wondering whether this was a dig at Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar has proven to be a smashing box office hit. On its fourth Sunday, December 28, Dhurandhar crossed Rs 1,064 crore worldwide, overtaking the lifetime collections of Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

This achievement makes it the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film in history. The film earned over Rs 30 crore worldwide on Sunday alone, powered by strong footfalls in India and a solid overseas performance during the Christmas holiday window.

International markets have played a key role in Dhurandhar’s historic performance. The film has earned over $26 million overseas, pushing its global total well beyond the Rs 1,000-crore mark. This strong overseas response has helped Dhurandhar leapfrog major titles and establish itself among the most successful Indian releases worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romance film struggled to maintain momentum at the box office on its first Sunday. TMMTMTTM earned Rs 4.97 crore on Sunday, marking a significant drop from its opening day collection of Rs 7.75 crore. The film’s total box office revenue currently stands at Rs 23.47 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, alongside Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, and Namah Pictures’ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, known for his work on Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

