বুধবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Madonna’s Accidental Fall From Chair Becomes Highlight Of Seattle Show

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৪ ১১:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 21t103910.980 2024 02 5676b328c899a84d393bbc99e460b816


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 21, 2024, 10:42 IST

Madonna's Celebration tour was initially postponed due to her hospitalization. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madonna’s Celebration tour was initially postponed due to her hospitalization. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While singing Open Your Heart, Madonna was seated on a chair, and a dancer attempted to drag the chair across the stage, which led to an awkward moment.

During Madonna’s Celebration Tour at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the iconic singer faced an unexpected mishap on stage. While she was singing Open Your Heart, the singer was seated on a chair and a dancer attempted to drag the chair across the stage, which led to an awkward moment. Unfortunately, the dancer lost control, causing both Madonna and him to tumble to the floor. Undeterred by the situation, the 65-year-old singer quickly recovered, and continued singing as the dancer quickly moved the chair away from her. Despite the unforeseen incident, the Queen of Pop showcased her professionalism, as she laughed at the situation, hugged a fellow performer and confidently climbed on another chair.

Social media is abuzz with praise for Madonna’s commitment to delivering a memorable performance even during the mishap.

Open Your Heart, the first track recorded for the True Blue album, was penned by producers Gardner Cole and Peter Rafelson. Interestingly, the original plan was to offer the song to Madonna’s strong rival, Cyndi Lauper. However, Lauper never had the chance to hear it. Released on November 12, 1986, the song continued Madonna’s streak of No 1 hit singles. Despite the title track getting tremendous attention in the United States, the song claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 7, 1987. In the UK, the single reached No. 4 and also topped the US club charts and European airplay listings.

Since kickstarting her tour, the iconic singer has repeatedly grabbed headlines. In December, she shared the stage with Julia Garner, who was set to play her in a biopic that got shelved. The following month at Madison Square Garden, Madonna welcomed Kelly Ripa on stage for a special appearance. In a surprising twist, three of her six children also made cameo appearances during the New York City show. Each child joined Madonna for specific performances, Mercy for a solo performance of Bad Girl, David for Mother and Father and Estere for Vogue.

Initially, Madonna’s Celebration Tour was postponed due to a serious bacterial infection. In June, the pop icon was hospitalized, leading to a temporary halt in the tour. Sharing her thoughts on the incident in an Instagram post, Madonna expressed gratitude for the love from family and friends, calling it as the best medicine. She acknowledged the crucial support from her children, revealing a new side to them during challenging times. Madonna credited their presence for making a major difference in her recovery. She also thanked her angels, who protected her.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

