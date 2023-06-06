মঙ্গলবার , ৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৩শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Passes Away At 78; Adipurush Trailer To Be Launched In Tirupati

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৬, ২০২৩ ৬:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap june 5


Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 78. He was hospitalised for undisclosed health reasons and was reportedly in critical condition. It has been revealed that the funeral will take place on Monday, June 5, at 4 pm.

For More: Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat Actor Who Played Shakuni Mama, Passes Away at 78

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. As the release date is inching closer every day, the excitement seems to be building more. Now makers are ready to amp up everyone with the action trailer that is all set to unveil on Tuesday.

For More: Adipurush Trailer To Be Launched In A Grand Way In Tirupati, Preps Underway; Check It Out

Jennie Kim from the popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK has taken everyone by surprise by playing one of the pivotal characters in Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye HBO drama series The Idol. In the first episode of the show itself, Jennie has left the internet divided over a segment where she performed a racy and bold dance sequence.

For More: Twitter Divided Over BLACKPINK Jennie’s Bold Dance Moves In The Idol; Netizens Say, ‘It’s So Wrong But…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is recognised as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, having achieved success through hard work and perseverance. Coming from a non-filmy background, he faced his own set of challenges on the journey to establish himself in showbiz. However, the actor recently recalled about the difficult experiences he encountered on film sets during his early days, reminiscing the hurdles he had to overcome.

For More: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Main Leads, Junior Artists Eat ‘Separately’ On Set: ‘I Was Dragged Out…’

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The trailer dropped on Monday, giving a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

For More: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: ‘Virgin’ Kartik Aaryan Promises an Intense Love Story With Kiara Advani

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

