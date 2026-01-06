মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Mahadev And Sons Latest Update: Mahadev-Vidya’s Anniversary Coincides With Bhanu’s Birthday | Television News ‘I didn’t expect a series like this’: Travis Head’s honest take after Ashes masterclass | Cricket News Laughter Chefs 3: Harpal Singh Sokhi Calls Aly Goni’s Dish ‘Restaurant-Worthy’ | Television News ‘One step ahead’: Yuvraj Singh explains why Shubman Gill is more consistent than Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News মৌলভীবাজার জেলা পুলিশের মাসিক কল্যাণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার! Who Is Karina Kubiliute, Kartik Aaryan’s Alleged New Date? Check Out Her Age Here | Bollywood News আইনশৃঙ্খলার দৃশ্যমান উন্নয়ন জরুরি: মামুনুল হক Liam Rosenior becomes Chelsea’s second Black manager, signs until 2032 | Football News সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Mahadev And Sons Latest Update: Mahadev-Vidya’s Anniversary Coincides With Bhanu’s Birthday | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Mahadev And Sons Latest Update: Mahadev-Vidya’s Anniversary Coincides With Bhanu’s Birthday | Television News


Last Updated:

In a dramatic turn, Bhanu wishes Mahadev and Vidya a “happy anniversary” while secretly vowing to ruin their lives.

font

Mahadev And Sons airs every Monday to Friday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mahadev And Sons airs every Monday to Friday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The new fiction drama Mahadev And Sons premiered on January 5. The daily series, which generated strong pre-launch buzz with emotional promos and a family-centric storyline, now follows Mahadev’s world, shaped by love, regret, and duty.

The story revolves around how a single marriage decision alters the lives of two interconnected households for years. Mahadev And Sons weaves together romance, generational conflicts, and traditional values, reflecting the dynamics of many Indian families.

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 6

The second episode of the serial takes a 25-year leap. It opens with Vidya performing an aarti while Mahadev works hard. The episode marks their 25th wedding anniversary, during which Vidya thanks God for guiding them through life’s challenges as a couple and prays for a peaceful day, as it also happens to be Bhanu’s birthday.

Manasi Salvi played Bhanu, who offers puja on her birthday. In a dramatic turn, she wishes Mahadev and Vidya a “happy anniversary” while secretly vowing to ruin their lives. She even instructs the pandits to pray for their downfall, promising to build them a house with a washroom if her plan succeeds.

Bhanu also urges her mother not to pray for Vidya, holding her responsible for the family’s past misfortunes, including her father’s death after Vidya married the family servant, Mahadev.

Meanwhile, Mahadev instructs everyone at work to skip celebrating his anniversary. But his youngest son goes ahead and decorates the city with hoardings wishing them a happy 25th anniversary. Later, Mahadev has a confrontation with a newspaper delivery boy who crosses the line between his house and Bhanu’s, angrily threatening him with a broken bicycle.

Mahadev Throws a Banner, Which Lands On Bhanu’s Birthday Cake

At dinner, Mahadev realises his son Dheeraj is absent and vows to guide him onto the right path. When Dheeraj returns late, Mahadev reprimands him and slaps him after Dheeraj wishes him a happy anniversary.

Dheeraj says he will celebrate the 25th anniversary in a grand style to annoy Bhanu and her family. In an unexpected turn, Mahadev throws a banner that accidentally lands on Bhanu’s birthday cake, making her furious.

This ignites a heated argument between the families, with each side accusing the other of betrayal. Bhanu dares Mahadev to hold a feast to see who can draw a bigger crowd. Mahadev takes up the challenge, vowing to mark his 25th anniversary by hosting a lavish feast for the entire city.

The episode concludes with both Bhanu and Mahadev planning feasts. Mahadev observes that people are heading to Bhanu’s house first and realises it’s because her invitation bears the prestigious “Bajpayee” name, while he is still regarded as an orphan.

Mahadev And Sons airs every Monday to Friday on Colors TV at 9:30 p.m.

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 18:53 IST

News movies television Mahadev And Sons Latest Update: Mahadev-Vidya’s Anniversary Coincides With Bhanu’s Birthday
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Laughter Chefs 3: Harpal Singh Sokhi Calls Aly Goni’s Dish ‘Restaurant-Worthy’ | Television News

Laughter Chefs 3: Harpal Singh Sokhi Calls Aly Goni’s Dish ‘Restaurant-Worthy’ | Television News

মৌলভীবাজার জেলা পুলিশের মাসিক কল্যাণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

মৌলভীবাজার জেলা পুলিশের মাসিক কল্যাণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!

ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!

Who Is Karina Kubiliute, Kartik Aaryan’s Alleged New Date? Check Out Her Age Here | Bollywood News

Who Is Karina Kubiliute, Kartik Aaryan’s Alleged New Date? Check Out Her Age Here | Bollywood News

আইনশৃঙ্খলার দৃশ্যমান উন্নয়ন জরুরি: মামুনুল হক

আইনশৃঙ্খলার দৃশ্যমান উন্নয়ন জরুরি: মামুনুল হক

সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad

সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST