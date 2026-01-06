Mahadev And Sons Latest Update: Mahadev-Vidya’s Anniversary Coincides With Bhanu’s Birthday | Television News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 19:03 IST

In a dramatic turn, Bhanu wishes Mahadev and Vidya a “happy anniversary” while secretly vowing to ruin their lives.

Mahadev And Sons airs every Monday to Friday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The new fiction drama Mahadev And Sons premiered on January 5. The daily series, which generated strong pre-launch buzz with emotional promos and a family-centric storyline, now follows Mahadev’s world, shaped by love, regret, and duty.

The story revolves around how a single marriage decision alters the lives of two interconnected households for years. Mahadev And Sons weaves together romance, generational conflicts, and traditional values, reflecting the dynamics of many Indian families.

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 6

The second episode of the serial takes a 25-year leap. It opens with Vidya performing an aarti while Mahadev works hard. The episode marks their 25th wedding anniversary, during which Vidya thanks God for guiding them through life’s challenges as a couple and prays for a peaceful day, as it also happens to be Bhanu’s birthday.

Manasi Salvi played Bhanu, who offers puja on her birthday. In a dramatic turn, she wishes Mahadev and Vidya a “happy anniversary” while secretly vowing to ruin their lives. She even instructs the pandits to pray for their downfall, promising to build them a house with a washroom if her plan succeeds.

Bhanu also urges her mother not to pray for Vidya, holding her responsible for the family’s past misfortunes, including her father’s death after Vidya married the family servant, Mahadev.

Meanwhile, Mahadev instructs everyone at work to skip celebrating his anniversary. But his youngest son goes ahead and decorates the city with hoardings wishing them a happy 25th anniversary. Later, Mahadev has a confrontation with a newspaper delivery boy who crosses the line between his house and Bhanu’s, angrily threatening him with a broken bicycle.

Mahadev Throws a Banner, Which Lands On Bhanu’s Birthday Cake

At dinner, Mahadev realises his son Dheeraj is absent and vows to guide him onto the right path. When Dheeraj returns late, Mahadev reprimands him and slaps him after Dheeraj wishes him a happy anniversary.

Dheeraj says he will celebrate the 25th anniversary in a grand style to annoy Bhanu and her family. In an unexpected turn, Mahadev throws a banner that accidentally lands on Bhanu’s birthday cake, making her furious.

This ignites a heated argument between the families, with each side accusing the other of betrayal. Bhanu dares Mahadev to hold a feast to see who can draw a bigger crowd. Mahadev takes up the challenge, vowing to mark his 25th anniversary by hosting a lavish feast for the entire city.

The episode concludes with both Bhanu and Mahadev planning feasts. Mahadev observes that people are heading to Bhanu’s house first and realises it’s because her invitation bears the prestigious “Bajpayee” name, while he is still regarded as an orphan.

Mahadev And Sons airs every Monday to Friday on Colors TV at 9:30 p.m.

First Published: January 06, 2026, 18:53 IST

