Maharani 4 Review: Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma Shine In A Ruthless Game Of Power And Betrayal | Web-series News

Huma Qureshi and Vipin Sharma deliver powerhouse performances in Maharani Season 4, a gripping political drama about power, betrayal, and survival.

Maharani Season 4 sees Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti rise from Bihar to Delhi’s power corridors, facing Vipin Sharma’s shrewd Prime Minister in a battle of wits, ego, and survival.

Maharani Season 4 U 3.5/5 7 November 2025|Hindi, English, Tamil, Bangla 8 Episodes | Political Drama Starring: Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, Shweta Basu Prasad, Darsheel Safary, Kani Kasruti, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Amit Sial, Director: Puneet Prakash Platform: SonyLiv Watch Trailer

There’s a particular kind of thunder that echoes only in Indian politics, the sound of ambition colliding with ego, of promises forged in public and broken in private. Maharani Season 4 captures that thunder in all its glory and grime. Directed by Puneet Prakash, this new chapter in the franchise is both a continuation and an evolution, a shrewd, gripping, and often startlingly realistic political drama that sees Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti step out of Bihar’s rustic labyrinth into the murkier, colder corridors of national power.

The stakes are higher, the shadows darker, and the betrayal far more intimate. The result is a show that throbs with the energy of ambition and the melancholy of sacrifice, a sprawling chessboard where the queen has learned not just how to play, but how to rewrite the rules.

The season begins in the grand corridors of Delhi. Prime Minister Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi (Vipin Sharma), a man whose arrogance often outpaces his intelligence, finds himself cornered. A key ally withdraws support from his government, leaving his reign teetering. Desperate to salvage his power, he turns to regional leaders, among them, Rani Bharti, now the formidable Chief Minister of Bihar.

But Rani, who has suffered both political humiliation and personal loss at his hands, refuses him publicly. Her defiance strikes at his ego like a slap disguised as a smile. When she visits him at his residence, the tension simmers beneath civility. Sudhakar, feeding a pigeon he has mockingly named after her, says, “Ye Rani meri baat maanti hai.” It’s not merely an insult; it’s an assertion of dominance, of a man who sees the world as his aviary. Rani says little, but her silence is a declaration of war.

As she leaves his house, her eyes gleam with quiet fury. The fire that once made her a reluctant leader now becomes the fuel for vengeance. She vows to become the next Prime Minister of India, not for glory, but for justice, for dignity, for reclaiming the narrative she lost.

But ambition, in the world of Maharani, is never a straight road. To ascend to Delhi, Rani must first relinquish the power she already holds. In a move both strategic and self-sacrificial, she resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, setting the stage for a succession battle that tears through her family and party alike.

Her impulsive but well-meaning son, Jai Prakash Bharti (Shardul Bhardwaj), immediately eyes the vacant seat, emboldened by his friend Rishi. But to everyone’s shock, Rani nominates her daughter Roshni (Shweta Basu Prasad) instead, a decision that sends ripples of resentment through her household. Her son’s wounded pride, her daughter’s hesitant acceptance, and the discontent brewing within her party all begin to form fault lines under her feet.

The party loyalists themselves are divided. The bureaucratically astute RJSP chief secretary Satyendranath Mishra (Pramod Pathak) believes he deserves the top job. But Rani’s instinct, sharper than her advisors anticipate, tells her to trust her daughter, setting off a chain of rivalries that blur the line between family and faction.

Surrounding Rani are figures of loyalty, deceit, and dangerous ambiguity. Kaveri Sridharan (Kani Kusruti), her long-serving secretary, is a study in quiet devotion and moral conflict. She stands by Rani through every storm, but even loyalty, when tested by ambition, begins to fray. Gauri Shankar Pandey (Vineet Kumar) plays both sides of the chessboard, an opportunist whose allegiance shifts with the political wind. Rani’s younger son Surya (Darsheel Safary), watching from London, wants no part in the political swamp that has swallowed his family whole.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi sharpens his knives. His inner circle, a coterie of advisors and loyal enforcers, moves like a shadow government. His confidante and love interest Gayatri Upadhyay (Rajeshwari Sachdev) whispers strategies into his ear, her influence as intoxicating as it is ruthless. Together, they form the perfect storm to counter Rani Bharti’s rise.

What makes Season 4 so compelling is not its grandeur but its restraint. Puneet Prakash doesn’t romanticise politics; he deconstructs it. The tone is rooted in realism; every negotiation, every press conference, every hushed corridor conversation feels eerily authentic. There are no over-stylised filters or hyperbolic dialogues; instead, the series thrives in the slow burn of bureaucracy, the quiet violence of manipulation.

The director peels back the skin of Indian politics to show what festers beneath: the misuse of agencies like the CBI and Income Tax Department as instruments of intimidation, the media’s pliancy, the transactional nature of loyalty, the volatile nature of coalitions. You see echoes of our own headlines here, refracted through the lens of fiction but disturbingly recognisable.

Even the music grounds the show in its soil. Anand S. Bajpai’s Humaar Bhaiya and Suganwa, derived from Bihar’s folk traditions, flow like oral folklore through the narrative, earthy, melancholic, and proud. These songs remind you that beneath the marble of power still beats the heart of the people.

Across four seasons, Rani Bharti’s journey has been a masterclass in metamorphosis. From an unlettered housewife thrust into politics to a sharp, strategic leader whose mind is as formidable as her resolve, her evolution is complete but not without scars.

One scene captures this transformation with quiet brilliance. As her daughter Roshni takes the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar, Rani watches with moist eyes. The flashbacks to her own oath-taking, her nervousness, her fumbling pronunciation, play like ghosts of an earlier life. Pride, nostalgia, and melancholy intermingle on her face. She has conquered the world that once mocked her, but at a price only she can measure.

Her motherhood, too, becomes a political tightrope. Between Jai’s wounded ambition and Roshni’s rising confidence lies a woman torn between nurturing her children and disciplining her successors. The line between maternal warmth and political pragmatism blurs, leaving her more isolated than ever.

Huma Qureshi once again delivers a performance that’s more presence than portrayal. Her Rani Bharti doesn’t roar; she radiates. Every look, every pause, every calculated breath is loaded with authority and emotion. She embodies the paradox of power, that it both strengthens and corrodes the one who wields it.

Vipin Sharma as Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi is equally magnetic. He plays the Prime Minister not as a villain but as a man corrupted by his own legend, charming one moment, venomous the next. His exchanges with Rani crackle with wit, ego, and mutual disdain, giving the show some of its most electric scenes.

Shardul Bhardwaj is the revelation of this season. His Jai Prakash is a volatile blend of rage and tenderness, arrogance and longing. What begins as a familiar trope, the power-hungry political heir, transforms into something deeper. Shardul captures the ache of invisibility, the yearning to be seen by a mother who’s too busy being a leader. His journey from immaturity to self-realisation is quietly devastating.

Shweta Basu Prasad’s Roshni stands tall as her mother’s reflection and rebellion, calm, sharp, and composed. Her scenes with Huma brim with tension and tenderness, portraying a daughter who carries her mother’s strength but refuses to inherit her silence.

Kani Kusruti, as the ever-loyal Kaveri, delivers yet another understated powerhouse performance, portraying a woman torn between principles and pragmatism, love and loyalty. Pramod Pathak’s Satyendranath Mishra, Vineet Kumar’s Gauri Shankar Pandey, and Rajeshwari Sachdev’s Gayatri Upadhyay round out an ensemble that’s rich, lived-in, and compelling.

Maharani Season 4 stands out not just as a political thriller but as a meditation on ambition itself, on the invisible weight that crowns carry. The rivalry between Rani and Sudhakar isn’t just political; it’s philosophical. Both are driven by ego and vision, both intoxicated by power. They mirror each other, one forged in oppression, the other in privilege.

The narrative constantly shifts balance, in one episode, Sudhakar strongarms Rani; in the next, she outmanoeuvres him with quiet ferocity. This dynamic rhythm keeps the storytelling alive and unpredictable.

Equally, the show never forgets to give space to its secondary characters, each of whom brings their own motives, stakes, and contradictions. Their actions ripple through the central plot, creating a layered, interconnected web of cause and consequence that feels organic, never forced.

By the time the eight episodes draw to a close, Maharani Season 4 has not only reaffirmed its place as one of India’s most intelligently written political dramas, but it has also surpassed its predecessors in scope, texture, and emotional depth.

Yes, the climax might feel abrupt, more like a comma than a full stop. But it’s a deliberate pause, setting the stage for an even more explosive continuation. The foundation has been laid, the players are in place, and the stakes are nothing short of the country itself.

With a balanced screenplay, taut editing, and emotionally resonant performances, Season 4 emerges as a worthy successor, one that’s thrilling not because of its twists, but because of its truth.

In the end, Maharani isn’t just about a woman’s rise to power. It’s about the loneliness of those who rule, the ghosts that power cannot silence, and the quiet cost of survival in a system built on deceit. Huma Qureshi reigns supreme once more, not as a politician chasing glory, but as a queen who finally understands that every crown is made of thorns.

