Maheep Kapoor Shares Adorable Video of Her ‘Scorpio Baby’ Shanaya Kapoor on Her Birthday Eve, Watch

নভেম্বর ১, ২০২২ ৬:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 17:44 IST

Ahead of Shanaya Kapoor's Birthday, Here's What Mom Maheep Shared

Ahead of Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday, Here’s What Mom Maheep Shared

A wonderful nostalgia video montage featuring images of Shanaya Kapoor as a baby to date was uploaded by her mother Maheep Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 23rd birthday tomorrow. And just a day ahead, Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor posted an early birthday wish along with a beautiful video. A wonderful nostalgia video montage featuring images of Shanaya as a baby to date was uploaded by Maheep. “Best 23 yrs of my life,” she wrote along with the hashtag ‘Birthday Girl Tomorrow’ and ‘My scorpio baby’ which perfectly summarized the video.

The video featured numerous images of Shanaya as a little child, one of her riding a bicycle, and another one featuring Shanaya looking stunning in a black fitted shimmer dress. There were some cute photos of the mother-daughter duo throughout the video.

With two red heart emojis, Sanjay Kapoor added a comment to the post. Even Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey said, “Adorable.” Shanaya’s fans left heart emoticons and birthday wishes in the video’s comments section.

Maheep Kapoor, who was last featured in the second season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has been her daughter’s biggest cheerleader. Maheep supported her daughter earlier this year by sharing Shanaya’s first look from her debut movie accompanied by a nostalgic photo.

Bedhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, will feature Shanaya opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. Shanaya’s career in Bollywood began as an assistant director for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya made headlines this year even before her debut in a movie when she walked the runway for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





