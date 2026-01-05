Mahhi Vij Denies Seeking Financial Support Or Maintenance From Jay Bhanushali: Report | Television News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 14:35 IST

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation after 14 years of marriage. Mahhi will co-parent their three kids and will not seek financial support from Jay.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their separation 14 years after their marriage. The estranged couple took to their social media to share a long note announcing their decision to go their separate ways, but the two also shared that they will continue to co-parent their three kids and stay connected.

Now, as Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation, a source shared that Mahhi has decided not to seek any financial support or maintenance from Jay for their children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. As per HT, the couple chose to part ways without “monetary claims or legal contention,” focusing on dignity and emotional closure.

People close to the development also shared that the two tried every avenue to make their marriage work before they finally decided to part ways.

Mahhi Vij Slams Media

Following stories about being a good person and prioritising self, when everyone assumed that Mahhi was trying to convey something and started targeting Jay, the actress shared a selfie with her estranged husband and wrote, “Yeah, this is us.” She further continued, “For likes and comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay. Stop making it dirty, just like your journalism.”

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s Separation

While announcing their separation, the ex-couple took to their social media profiles and wrote, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

“Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali,” the statement read.

