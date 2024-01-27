শনিবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Makers Of ‘Jahankilla’ Unveil The Poster Of The Film; Launch The Promotional Song Shubh Karman

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৪ ১:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
jahankilla poster 2024 01 07ec64f6fd6de10f5eaa720062b8fcf1


The movie is set for worldwide release on March 22.

The movie is set for worldwide release on March 22.

Jahankilla is an upcoming film which revolves around the lives of first responders and is exclusively dedicated to them.

SVP Films today unveiled the official poster of their upcoming movie, ‘Jahankilla’, which is dedicated exclusively to first responders. ‘Jahankilla’ is produced by Satinder Kaur, directed by Vickey Kadam, with cinematography by Anshul Chobey, music by D&S, choreography by Samadhan Sargar, a background score by Rohit Kulkarni, and editing by Sailessh Dubey. The film portrays the selfless sacrifices our unsung heroes make every day for the love of their duty and motherland.

Commenting on the poster’s launch, SVP Films stated, “‘Jahankilla’ is one of the most inspirational movie scripts we have ever come across. The movie is very close to our heart and will create a relatable experience for audiences quite seamlessly!”

The makers of ‘Jahankilla’ also launched a promotional song for their movie today, titled ‘Shubh Karman’. This track, which is expected to invoke a sense of patriotism among audiences, salutes the spirit of the Shubh Karmans, vis-à-vis the first responders. The track is sung by Devenderpal Singh, with music composed by D&S, lyrics by Shellee, and background vocals from Akshay Bhatia, Renupreet, Reena, and Jaigmeet.

Watch official posters here:

About Jahankilla

‘Jahankilla’ is an upcoming film which revolves around the lives of first responders and is exclusively dedicated to them. The inspirational narrative of the movie revolves around Gully Boys who have modest ambitions yet harbor aspirations for success. The movie is set for worldwide release on March 22.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

