বুধবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Makers Of Martin Drop New Song Featuring Dhruv Sarja And Giorgia Andriani

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২৩ ৭:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 09 06t183645.126


The special number will feature approximately 350 foreign dancers.

The special number will feature approximately 350 foreign dancers.

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin talks about Arjun, whose quest to discover his real identity takes him from Pakistan to India. He ends up picking a fight against the country’s black market.

Sandalwood star Dhruva Sarja is all set to grace the silver screens with the Kannada action thriller Martin. Made under the direction of A. P. Arjun, the story of the drama has been penned by Arjun Sarja. A hugely expensive set has been put up in Hyderabad for a special song for the film that will be picturized on Dhruva Sarja and Giorgia Andriani. Choreographed by Imran Sardhariya, this extravagant dance number is touted to be the highlight of the movie. Composed by Mani Sharma, Pramod Maravante has provided the lyrics for this special number.

The director of Martin, A. P. Arjun has revealed several details about the track during his recent interaction with News-18 Kannada Digital. Martin’s special song will see around 350 foreign dancers, giving the track an international feel. It is also said that the song is made on a whopping budget of Rs 3.5 crores. The shooting of this song in question was completed in about 10 days. The rehearsal of this song took place for five days only. The film Martin will have four songs in total and the other songs from the movie are expected to be completed by October 10.

Martin will also mark Giorgia Andriani’s Sandalwood debut. In the past, she has been part of movies such as Non-Stop Dhamaal and the recent Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, wherein she plays the role of Karoline alongside veteran actress Meena. Additionally, Giorgia Andriani has also starred in several music videos, including Wapas Na Aayenge.

Produced by Uday K. Mehta, Martin will also see Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer in significant roles. The story of the film focuses on the life of Arjun (Dhruva Sarja) whose quest to find his real identity takes him from Pakistan to India. While he is there, he ends up fighting against the black market dealers who are working with terrorists to do a massive attack on the country.

The cinematography for the movie has been performed by Satya Hegde, while K. M. Prakash is the head of the editing department. The release date for Martin is yet to be announced.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Child CTG
পুলিশি অভিযানের মধ্যে অপহৃত শিশুকে ফেলে গেল রাস্তায়
বাংলাদেশ
1694007382 photo
Will Rahul Dravid seek renewal of contract if the BCCI offers him one after the World Cup? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 19
Benefits of Onion Peels: ফেলবেন না! পেঁয়াজের খোসা মেশান শ্যাম্পু, হেনায়! চমকে যাবেন এর উপকারিতায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 09 06t183645.126
Makers Of Martin Drop New Song Featuring Dhruv Sarja And Giorgia Andriani
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ray anthology based on satyajit rays stories premieres on june 25 001 1

Viral Video: দীপিকাকে প্রেমের প্রস্তাব ককরোচের ! নাচ ভাইরাল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায়

 jashore 29.09.21

যশোরের নাভারন ক্লিনিক থেকে নবজাতক শিশু চুরির প্রধান আসামীসহ তিনজন আটক

 wm Sandip SpeedBoat 28 04 2022

সন্দ্বীপ রুটে ১৫ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত স্পিডবোট চলাচল বন্ধ

 cambridge 21 feb

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ক্যামব্রিজে ওঠানো হলো আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবসের বড় সাইনবোর্ড

 received 727017878782008

চুয়াডাঙ্গা সিমান্ত থেকে ১০ টি সোনার বারসহ আটক-১

 whatsapp

WhatsApp-এর প্রাইভেসি সেটিংসে বড় বদল! এখন থেকে ঠিক কী সুবিধা পাবে ইউজার?

 wm Covid 19 Situation in Bangladesh 27 07 2021 1

আগে থেকে জটিল রোগে আক্রান্তদের করোনায় মৃত্যুঝুঁকি বেশি: সমীক্ষা

 1687856823 photo

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played big roles in my career: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News

 divi dic

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ৩ ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 shweta tiwari 1

Top TV Star, Single Mother, Bigg Boss Winner and a Woman with True Grit