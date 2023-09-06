Makers Of Martin Drop New Song Featuring Dhruv Sarja And Giorgia Andriani

Sandalwood star Dhruva Sarja is all set to grace the silver screens with the Kannada action thriller Martin. Made under the direction of A. P. Arjun, the story of the drama has been penned by Arjun Sarja. A hugely expensive set has been put up in Hyderabad for a special song for the film that will be picturized on Dhruva Sarja and Giorgia Andriani. Choreographed by Imran Sardhariya, this extravagant dance number is touted to be the highlight of the movie. Composed by Mani Sharma, Pramod Maravante has provided the lyrics for this special number.

The director of Martin, A. P. Arjun has revealed several details about the track during his recent interaction with News-18 Kannada Digital. Martin’s special song will see around 350 foreign dancers, giving the track an international feel. It is also said that the song is made on a whopping budget of Rs 3.5 crores. The shooting of this song in question was completed in about 10 days. The rehearsal of this song took place for five days only. The film Martin will have four songs in total and the other songs from the movie are expected to be completed by October 10.

Martin will also mark Giorgia Andriani’s Sandalwood debut. In the past, she has been part of movies such as Non-Stop Dhamaal and the recent Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, wherein she plays the role of Karoline alongside veteran actress Meena. Additionally, Giorgia Andriani has also starred in several music videos, including Wapas Na Aayenge.

Produced by Uday K. Mehta, Martin will also see Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer in significant roles. The story of the film focuses on the life of Arjun (Dhruva Sarja) whose quest to find his real identity takes him from Pakistan to India. While he is there, he ends up fighting against the black market dealers who are working with terrorists to do a massive attack on the country.

The cinematography for the movie has been performed by Satya Hegde, while K. M. Prakash is the head of the editing department. The release date for Martin is yet to be announced.