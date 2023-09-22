Malaika Arora Amps Up The Airport Look In All Black Ensemble, Flaunts Her Perfect Curves; Watch

Malaika Arora is one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Often her attire goes viral on social media. Today, Malaika was seen at the airport in a stunning all-black ensemble. The paparazzi were quick to capture her sizzling look as she flaunted her perfect curves, leaving fans in awe.

In the video, shared by Voompla, Malaika opted for a chic and edgy airport look that combined comfort with high fashion. Her outfit featured a sleek black crop top paired with black pants that accentuated her enviable figure. Completing the look, she wore white sneakers. She opted for the top bun and black bag. In no time the comment section was filled with praises. Many dropped heart emojis in the section and some even wrote, ‘Wow’.

Watch the video here:

Malaika recently made the headlines after she shared her review of Jawan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika praised Shah Rukh Khan. “#Jawan #SRK, there is no one like you, the one n only KING!!! @nayanthara ur such a delight to watch on the big screen, congratulations @atlee47 n the entire team of #Jawan, @gaurikhan.”

Malaika was also in the news after rumours went viral that she and Arjun Kapoor have broken up. While the two have not issued any official statement regarding their alleged breakup as of now, Arjun and Malaika made joint appearances at a party and also stepped out for lunch, dismissing the rumours of their split.

It was also rumoured that Arjun Kapoor was dating the Masaba Masaba 2 actress and influencer Kusha Kapila, who also recently split from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. However, Kusha denied these claims on her Instagram broadcast channel. She wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega.” Kusha added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.”