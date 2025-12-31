বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Malaika Arora Asks Women Not To Marry Early: 'Please Don't Make This Mistake' | Bollywood News

  বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Malaika Arora Asks Women Not To Marry Early: 'Please Don't Make This Mistake' | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Malaika Arora also opened up about her separation from Arbaaz Khan, with whom she also shares a son. Read on.

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017 but continue to coparent their son.

Malaika Arora has asked women not to marry at an early age. In a recent interview, the diva, who married Arbaaz Khan when she was just 25, reflected on the same and explained that women must ‘experience life’ before tying the knot. She called getting married early a ‘mistake’ and urged others not to make similar mistakes.

“Please don’t make the mistake of getting married so young. Yes, beautiful things have happened (during marital life), the best being that I had my kid early. But live and experience life a bit. Then take the call to settle down. Be financially and emotionally independent before you actually settle down,” she told India Today.

Malaika then opened up about her separation from Arbaaz Khan, with whom she also shares a son. The Bollywood diva stated that even though their marriage did not work, it has put her off the institution altogether.

“I do believe in marriage, but that doesn’t mean it’s meant for me. If it happens, great. But I’m not seeking it. I’m very content. I was married. Then I moved beyond that. I’ve been in relationships. But I am not jaded. I still love my life. I love the idea of love. I love being loved and sharing love. I love being in a situation where I can nurture something beautiful. So, I’m totally open to it. But at the same time, I’m not seeking it. If it happens, if it comes knocking at my door, then I will,” Malaika added.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s Love Story 

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s love story began in the late 1990s, when they met in Bollywood circles and fell in love with each other. They married in 1998. Over time, differences grew, leading to a respectful separation and divorce in 2017. However, they continue to coparent their son, Arhaan. While Malaika is currently rumoured to be dating Harsh Mehta, Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan.

First Published:

December 31, 2025, 07:22 IST

