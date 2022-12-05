Malaika Arora Discusses ‘Marriage, More Kids’ With Arjun Kapoor; Shehnaaz Gill’s Ghani Syaani Out

In the first episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actress talked at length about her current relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. During her interaction with director Farah Khan, Malaika was asked if she is planning to tie the knot again. To this, she said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me.” However, when Farah further asked if ‘more kids’ or getting ‘married again’ is on the cards, Malika revealed that she discusses these with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

Shehnaaz Gill’s new song along with MC Square titled Ghani Syaani is finally out now. On Monday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to post a clip from the song. She wrote, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel..” Apart from looking super sultry and glam, Shehnaaz is also seen enthralling her fans with her melodious voice. The upbeat lyrics and the beats coupled with the enticing video work wonders for Ghani Syaani.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals. A source close to the actress has revealed that Deepika will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium. With this, she will be the first Indian actor to unveil the prestigious trophy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be soon seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Trouble in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage is no secret and while Sushmita Sen has so far maintained silence on the issue, she has now reacted to her niece Ziana’s latest video. Recently, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which her daughter Zinia can be seen playing as the actress recorded the video. Soon after the video was shared, Sushmita Sen reacted to it and dropped a smile emoticon in the comments section. Charu was also quick to reply to ‘didi’ Sushmita’s comment with a red heart emoji.

Karan Kundrra will soon be sharing the screen with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. On Monday, Reem was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport when she confirmed the same and revealed that they are soon going to begin shooting for the show. “yes. Excited hu kaafi, kuch alag karne jaa rahi hu (I am very excited, going to do something different). All your support and love are much needed. Thank you!” she said. Bhediya is touted to be a thriller and will reportedly be a vampire show. However, not much details about its plot are known as of now.

