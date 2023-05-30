মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ মে ২০২৩ | ১৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Malaika Arora Lends Her Sexy Shirt To Son Arhaan For Their Dinner Date and He Rocks It Like His Mom

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩০, ২০২৩ ৯:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
malaika arora son arhaan khan


Malaika Arora lets Arhaan Khan borrow her shirt. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora lets Arhaan Khan borrow her shirt. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan were seen wearing the same shirt in the same day. While Malaika wore it for her afternoon errand run, Arhaan wore it for dinner.

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are not shying away from sharing their wardrobe. The diva, who often makes heads turn with her style, was seen out and about earlier in the day in the city pulling off a blue stripped shirt with a matching pair of shorts oh-so-sexily. Malaika’s outfit immediately turned into our wardrobe essential. However, we did not expect her son Arhaan Khan to step out wearing the same shirt later in the evening.

The paparazzi spotted the mother-son duo stepping out for a dinner outting. Making his way out of the building, Arhaan was seen wearing the same blue shirt with a few buttons undone and styling it with a pair of black denim pants. He was seen seated in the front seat in the car while Malaika took a seat in the back as they left their home.

While Arhaan borrowed a shirt from Malaika’s cupboard, Malaika also dressed down for the night. She was seen wearing a white tank top with a pair of ripped jeans and an oversized shirt which she left unbuttoned. She completed her look with a cap.

Check out the photos below:

malaika arora
malaika arora1
malla
arhaan khan
arhaan khan malla

Malaika’s latest spotting with Arhaan comes just a day after she and Arjun Kapoor came under fire for their NSFW photo. On Sunday, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a bold photo of Arjun semi-nude with the caption, “My very own lazy boy.” She added the hashtag ‘If you know, you know.”

The photo received backlash. While Malaika and Arjun did not address the backlash, Arjun shared a cryptic note which became the talk of the town. He shared a post that read: “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been dating for quite some time, made their relationship official back in 2019. Arjun Kapoor’s love life has been the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of a certain age gap between him and Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

The actress shares Arhaan with her first husband Arbaaz Khan. Their divorce came through in 2017.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

