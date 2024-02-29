বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Malaika Arora Looks Stunning In Red Gown, Gets Papped At Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Set, Fans React; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৪ ৭:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
malaika red gown 2024 02 f1c34d68cbf882251d4d9f98b00bb821


Last Updated: February 29, 2024, 19:02 IST

Malaika Arora papped at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set

Malaika Arora papped at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set

Recently, she was captured visiting her beau Arjun Kapoor’s residence. The video went viral on social media in no time.

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her fashion sense. She is currently judging the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And today the actress has once again set pulses racing as she made an appearance in a ravishing red colour gown on the set of the dance reality show. Malaika Arora exuded elegance and grace as she stepped onto the set of the popular dance reality show.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Malaika is seen wearing a red colour gown and posing for the camera. The actress did not opt for bold makeup rather than go for a minimalistic one. She has tied her hair in a bun style and flaunted the outfit. In no time, fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Recently, she was captured visiting her beau Arjun Kapoor’s residence. The video went viral on social media in no time. In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Malaika wearing beige colour pants with an oversized shirt. She also brought her puppy. She looked very pretty in a simple yet stylish look. Fans were also dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Last year, Malaika and Arjun were in the news after it was claimed that Arjun and Malaika had split and the actor was dating social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila. However, at the time, Kusha denied all rumours while Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were still together.

In the most recent episode of the popular dance reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, Malaika Arora burst into tears as she remembered her impoverished childhood home and family.

While Arjun Kapoor is getting all attention after his first look from Singham Again has been shared. He is playing the role of villain and fans are loving his intense look.

