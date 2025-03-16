Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty &amp; Remo D'Souza Come Together To Promote Hip Hop I WATCH

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৫ ১০:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty &amp; Remo D'Souza Come Together To Promote Hip Hop I WATCH

Advertise here



Bollywood celebs Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty & Remo D’Souza were spotted together on Sunday morning, as they promoted Indian hip hop! Watch this video for more! bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

Advertise here

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১৭ মার্চ কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১৭ মার্চ কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty &amp; Remo D'Souza Come Together To Promote Hip Hop I WATCH
Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty &amp; Remo D'Souza Come Together To Promote Hip Hop I WATCH
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Modi On Trump: মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসেবে দ্বিতীয় মেয়াদে ‘আরও বেশি প্রস্তুত…’, ট্রাম্পের প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ মোদি PM Modi Hails Resilient Trump Says Hes Far More Prepared In 2nd Term As US President
Modi On Trump: মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসেবে দ্বিতীয় মেয়াদে ‘আরও বেশি প্রস্তুত…’, ট্রাম্পের প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ মোদি PM Modi Hails Resilient Trump Says Hes Far More Prepared In 2nd Term As US President
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আনোয়ারায় বিএনপির ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় বিএনপির ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Mustard Oil Vs Refined Oil: 'সর্ষের তেল' না 'রিফাইন্ড তেল'…? কোন তেলে বেশি উপকার? জেনে নিন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত

Mustard Oil Vs Refined Oil: 'সর্ষের তেল' না 'রিফাইন্ড তেল'…? কোন তেলে বেশি উপকার? জেনে নিন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত

 খালেদাকে নারী মুক্তিযোদ্ধা আখ্যা— কাদের বললেন ‘আষাঢ়ে গল্প’

খালেদাকে নারী মুক্তিযোদ্ধা আখ্যা— কাদের বললেন ‘আষাঢ়ে গল্প’

 জামালপুরে ট্রেন অবরোধ, ছাত্রলীগের সাথে ধাওয়া পাল্টা-ধাওয়া 

জামালপুরে ট্রেন অবরোধ, ছাত্রলীগের সাথে ধাওয়া পাল্টা-ধাওয়া 

 সোনালী লাইফের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু কাল – Corporate Sangbad

সোনালী লাইফের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু কাল – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘দেশে রাজনৈতিক জুয়াড়িরা এখন বেপরোয়া’

‘দেশে রাজনৈতিক জুয়াড়িরা এখন বেপরোয়া’

 With Women’s IPL, Team India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years: Alyssa Healy | Cricket News

With Women’s IPL, Team India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years: Alyssa Healy | Cricket News

 চলতি মাস থেকেই মাধ্যমিকে পুরোদমে ক্লাস: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

চলতি মাস থেকেই মাধ্যমিকে পুরোদমে ক্লাস: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 মোদির জন্মদিনে ভারতে রেকর্ড ভ্যাকসিনেশন

মোদির জন্মদিনে ভারতে রেকর্ড ভ্যাকসিনেশন

 Want Latest News on Your Smartphone Lock Screen? This Indian App Will Help You – News18 Bangla

Want Latest News on Your Smartphone Lock Screen? This Indian App Will Help You – News18 Bangla

 বিকল্পধারার মহাসচিব মেজর মান্নান কারাগারে

বিকল্পধারার মহাসচিব মেজর মান্নান কারাগারে
Advertise here