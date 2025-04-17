Malaika Arora Rushes To Hug Kajol At Mumbai Event, Fans Rejoice; Watch The Viral Moment Here

Last Updated: April 17, 2025, 00:03 IST

Malaika Arora and Kajol shared a heartwarming moment at a recent star-studded event in Mumbai, leaving fans gushing over their bond. In a now-viral video, Malaika is seen making her way through a crowd before embracing Kajol in a tight hug, flashing bright smiles for the cameras and delighting onlookers. The moment has been widely shared online, with fans calling them “gorgeous divas” and praising their camaraderie.

Malaika looked every bit glamorous in a strapless floral corset gown with 3D flower embellishments in pastel hues. The structured silhouette and intricate detailing showcased a dreamy, romantic flair to her red carpet look. She completed her ensemble with minimal jewellery and a sleek, swept-back hairdo that accentuated her natural glow.

Kajol, on the other hand, oozed elegance in a striking black velvet saree with heavy gold embroidery along the borders and blouse. Her classic look was elevated with bold red lips and a chic updo. The two actresses, who have been in the industry for decades, seemed genuinely happy to see each other. Fans couldn’t get enough of their affectionate interaction, with one user commenting, “So much grace in one frame,” while another wrote, “Two queens of style and substance.”

Also spotted at the event was Kajol’s sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who looked resplendent in a glittering silver saree with a matching blouse.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently attended the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, where she shared her thoughts about award ceremonies, and how she never gave much importance to awards in her acting career. Instead of seeking validation through awards, Kajol believes that one should focus on satisfying themselves as artists.

On the professional front, Kajol has some exciting movies lined up. She will next be seen in the horror film titled ‘Maa’. In the film helmed by Vishal Furia, she plays a fierce mother, trying to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. The film will release on 17th June, 2025. Meanwhile, Kajol also has ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’, in the pipeline.