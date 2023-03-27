Malayalam actor Innocent dies at 75.

Renowned Malayalam actor ‘Innocent’ Vareed Thekkethala passed away on Sunday. The actor, who became a household name with his versatile performances in the Malayalam film industry, died at the age of 75. The news of Innocent’s death came weeks after it was reported that he was hospitalised following complaints of breathing issues and uneasiness. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. Innocent, who beat cancer when diagnosed in 2012, is survived by his wife Alice, and two children.

Innocent, who was also a one-time MP, starred in numerous Malayalam films including Ramji Rao Speaking, the Malayalam film that was remade as Hera Pheri in Hindi. His other renowned works included Akkare Ninnoru Maran, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam, Nadodikkattu, Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu, Vadakkunokkiyantram, Ramji Rao Speaking, Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal and Mazhavil Kavadi, Thoovalsparsham, Gajakesariyogam, Dr Pasupathy, No.20 Madras Mail, Kottayam Kunjachan, Kilukkam, Sandesham, Keli, Adhwaytham, Kabooliwala, Vietnam Colony and Devaasuram.

Following the news of his death, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and paid his tribute. “Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/m9mFGI8DwM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 26, 2023

Several fans of the actor also took to Twitter and remembered the actor.

According to The New Indian Express, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala was born in Irinjalakuda, on February 28, 1948, and was the fifth child of eight children of his family. He reportedly studied only till the eighth standard after which he found studying difficult.

After establishing himself as a popular actor, Innocent tried his hand at politics. In 1979, Innocent emerged as a winner at the Irinjalakuda municipal council elections. He contested as a candidate of the Revolutionary Socialist Party. The actor also wrote five books, one of which was on his experiences of battling throat cancer. He titled it ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’ (Laughter in the Cancer Ward).

News18.com offers our condolences to his family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here