শনিবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead In Hotel Room After Suspected Heart Attack | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২, ২০২৫ ৮:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead In Hotel Room After Suspected Heart Attack


Last Updated:

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday. He was 51.

Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead In Hotel Room After Suspected Heart Attack

Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead In Hotel Room After Suspected Heart Attack

Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas, aged 51, was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday evening. According to PTI, hotel staff alerted authorities after finding him unconscious. Kalabhavan was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, as per a police report to PTI. The police suspect a cardiac arrest.

According to The Hindu, a post-mortem would be conducted at Kalamassery’s Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death. His body will be released to his family afterward. Currently, Kalabhavan’s body is at SD Tata hospital in Chottanikkara.

As per Manorama News, Kalabhavan was residing at the hotel for the shooting of the Malayalam film Prakambanam. Scheduled to check out on Friday evening, he was found unconscious in his room when he did not arrive at reception for check-out. Police noted there were no suspicious circumstances in his room. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences.

Kalabhavan was a celebrated figure known for his versatility as a mimicry artist, playback singer, and actor in Malayalam cinema. He made his acting debut in the 1995 film Chaithanyam. He mostly played comic roles in films.

He appeared in numerous films and TV series, such as Mimics Action 500 (1995), Hitler Brothers (1997), Junior Mandrake (1997), Mattupetti Machan and Amma Ammaayiyamma (1998), Chandamama (1999), and Thillana Thillana (2003).

In addition to his work in films, he appeared in several television shows and stage events. His late father, Aboobacker, was an actor and a renowned theatre artist. He had appeared in several Malayalam films. Kalabhavan Navas’ wife, Rehana, and brother, Kalabhavan Niyas, are also actors.

    Location :

    Kochi [Cochin], India, India

Source link

