বুধবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Malayalam Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu Rues Never Working With Director Siddique

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৯, ২০২৩ ৫:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 08 09t170332.135


Suraj Venjaramoodu pens an emotional farewell note for director Siddique.

Suraj Venjaramoodu pens an emotional farewell note for director Siddique.

Siddique was hailed as one of the most celebrated directors of the Malayalam film industry and his recent death has left everyone shocked.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Siddique Ismail, known simply as Siddique, passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment, leaving the Malayalam film industry in mourning. The sudden demise of the acclaimed director has sent shockwaves through his fans, fellow artists, politicians, and celebrities alike. Siddique’s contributions to the industry have left a lasting impact, and his absence is deeply felt.

Among those expressing grief over his passing is Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu. The Ennalum Ente Aliya actor took to Facebook to share a smiling photo of Siddique and pen an emotional note bidding him farewell. In his post, Suraj regretted not having the opportunity to work with Siddique and expressed his sorrow at the loss of such a talented filmmaker.

Suraj’s translated caption reads, “Even though I wanted to, I couldn’t act in a single movie of Siddique Sir. Time had not prepared opportunities for that. As a comedian, I consider it a misfortune. To the creator of movies who made childhood fun and filled with laughter. Farewell with extreme pain from the heart.”

Fans have responded with heartfelt condolences, expressing how Siddique’s movies always brought laughter and smiles. Many praised Siddique for his unique talent that gifted pure humour to Malayalam cinema.

Siddique had been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi for liver treatment. Unfortunately, on Monday, he suffered a heart attack and was placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. The director passed away on Tuesday. His mortal remains were initially kept at Kadavanthra’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and later shifted to his residence for fans to pay their last respects. His funeral is scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday.

Siddique’s directorial legacy includes notable films such as Hitler, Friends, Chronic Bachelor, and Bodyguard. He even directed the Hindi remake of Bodyguard, featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. His final directorial project was the 2020 action thriller Big Brother, starring Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg 12
সড়কে হাঁটু থেকে কোমর পানি, কক্সবাজার-বান্দরবান এখনও বিচ্ছিন্ন
বাংলাদেশ
1691581501 photo
Tilak Varma could be the X-factor in ODI World Cup, feels Ashwin | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 09 at 13.54.16
Belly Fat: সকালে উঠে এই ৫ নিয়ম মানলেই ঝরবে পেটের চর্বি! মেদ গলবে মাত্র কয়েক দিনেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 08 09t170332.135
Malayalam Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu Rues Never Working With Director Siddique
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mp minister mahendra singh sisodia

‘Join BJP or Face Bulldozer’: Row Over MP Minister’s Controversial ‘Threat’ to Congress Netas

 download 2

বিভিন্ন স্থানে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা, কমতে পারে দিনের তাপমাত্রা

 wm Firmgate vaccine

চট্টগ্রামে প্রথমদিনে বুস্টার ডোজ পেলেন ৩১০ জন

 untitled design 1

Bihar Forms SIT to Probe Assault of Galwan Soldier’s Father After BJP MLAs Create Ruckus in Assembly

 cooper tec 1

‘এ’ থেকে ’বি’ ক্যাটাগরিতে কপারটেক ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজ – Corporate Sangbad

 1649518343 84

যাত্রাবাড়ীতে দুই মাদক কারবারি গ্রেপ্তার

 1622254040 chief secretary of bengal alapan bandyopadhyay

Centre Sends Reminder to ‘now-retired’ WB Chief Secretary to Report in Delhi on Tuesday

 wm imrankhan1

কাশ্মিরের নির্বাচনে ইমরান খানের দল বিজয়ী

 images 2 12

সমস্যার দিন শেষ! মোবাইল ফোন রিচার্জ আরও সহজ, কোটি কোটি প্রিপেড গ্রাহকদের জন্য বড় খবর

 wm Kim Jong Un

‘যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-দক্ষিণ কোরিয়ার সম্পর্ক আঞ্চলিক শান্তি নষ্ট করেছে’