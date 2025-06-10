Maldives Names Katrina Kaif Global Tourism Ambassador Amid Renewed Ties With India

Last Updated: June 10, 2025, 12:58 IST

Maldives has appointed Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as its new Global Tourism Ambassador in a significant move aimed at enhancing its tourism appeal. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), which expressed its excitement about the collaboration with one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian film industry.

“Having Katrina Kaif as our Global Brand Ambassador is a moment of great pride for us,” said Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of MMPRC. “Her popularity, combined with her influence in the global entertainment industry, will undoubtedly help us attract more visitors from across the world, especially from India.”

Speaking about her new role as the Sunny Side of Life’s Global Brand Ambassador, Kaif said: “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty—a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I’m honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I’m excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination.”

Kaif’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Indian subcontinent remains a key source of tourists for the island nation. The Maldives, known for its crystal-clear waters, luxury resorts, and serene beaches, has long been a favoured destination for Indian travellers and Kaif, with her massive fan base across India and globally, is expected to play a key role in further boosting the Maldives’ tourism profile.

INDIA-MALDIVES TIES

The timing of the announcement is also crucial as it comes just ahead of the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maldives as New Delhi and Male look to reset ties that saw a dip since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, seen as pro-Chinese, was elected after campaigning on an “India Out” platform.

The situation worsened last year when PM Modi posted a series of photos on social media, showing him snorkelling, strolling on a white-sand beach and lounging in a chair next to turquoise waters in Lakshadweep. As he praised the pristine lesser-known and remote Indian archipelago that the government believes has untapped potential for tourism, his photos stirred a storm in Maldives as some saw the tourism campaign as an attempt to draw visitors away from their country.

Three senior Maldives officials reacted to PM Modi’s post by calling him names, while many other Maldivians insulted Indian tourists on social media. This led to retaliation by Indian tourists who cancelled their holidays to the Maldives, hitting Male where it hurt the most.

Finally, as Muizzu visited India in October, the two nations seemed to finally be resetting their ties. India has extended a $50 million treasury‐bill rollover interest‑free to support Maldives’ fiscal reforms and help address its debt pressures, re‑affirming its “Neighbourhood First” policy.

