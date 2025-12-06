Malti Chahar Accuses Amaal Mallik Of Lying On Bigg Boss 19: ‘He Looked Into My Eyes And Lied’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 15:00 IST

Malti Chahar exposes Amaal Mallik’s alleged lies on Bigg Boss 19, claiming he denied their past and made her look desperate. Here’s what she revealed after eviction.

Malti Chahar has finally spoken out after her Bigg Boss 19 eviction, accusing Amaal Mallik of lying about their past and making her appear like a mere ‘fangirl’.

Fresh out of Bigg Boss 19, Malti Chahar is no longer holding back. In her first detailed account since leaving the house, she addressed the tension surrounding her past with Amaal Mallik — a relationship she says was repeatedly dismissed and twisted inside the show.

Though the two had known each other long before Bigg Boss and interacted multiple times socially, Amaal insisted on national television that their connection barely existed. For Malti, watching him rewrite their history in real time felt like being blindsided.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she described the shock, the confrontation, and the confusion that followed as she tried to understand why someone she considered an acquaintance would act like she was nothing more than a passing fan.

‘I didn’t expect him to pretend we barely knew each other’

Malti revealed that she spent the early weeks inside the house completely unaware that Amaal was minimising their past interactions.

“On my face, he was always polite. So I never imagined he was going around saying we met only for a few minutes,” she said, explaining that the revelation came from Shehbaz Badesha.

According to Malti, both she and Amaal had mutually agreed — before entering the show — to keep their prior meetings low-key so housemates wouldn’t immediately link them romantically. But Amaal, she alleges, went far beyond that.

“We had discussed saying we’d met once, casually. That’s all. But I never agreed to the ‘five-minute meeting’ story. Suddenly, it started sounding like I was some overexcited fangirl who exaggerated everything,” she said. “That narrative was humiliating.”

When she confronted Amaal, the shock deepened.

“He repeated the same thing straight to my face — that we met for two minutes at a party. That’s simply untrue. I told him it would take me two minutes to disprove his claim. But even then, he stuck to his version.”

The tension escalated so much that Bigg Boss summoned them into the confession room to resolve the matter.

The ‘gorgeous’ text that rattled Amaal

One moment that puzzled Malti was Amaal’s strong reaction when she mentioned, inside the house, that he had once messaged her calling her “gorgeous.”

“I genuinely didn’t think it was a big deal,” she said. “He has complimented me inside the house as well, calling me beautiful. So why panic about a harmless text?”

Amaal’s discomfort, she says, made the situation even stranger.

“He behaved like I had exposed something scandalous. I hadn’t. It was a compliment — nothing more. Before leaving the house, I did call him out loudly, but that part wasn’t aired.”

On rumours calling her Amaal’s ‘secret girlfriend’

Malti also addressed the speculation that she was secretly dating Amaal before the show.

“That rumour makes no sense,” she said. “If people think I was his hidden girlfriend, maybe they should first ask him if he even has one.”

She added that, as far as she knew, Amaal had never openly acknowledged a relationship.

“He has always said he likes someone and it’s one-sided. Even when we would speak before Bigg Boss, he never mentioned having a girlfriend. Inside the house, he looked so scared of any questions that I didn’t bother probing further.”

Malti insists she has no interest in battling narratives inside or outside the house.

“He can say whatever he wants. I was just not going to let someone diminish me or pretend I imagined our interactions.”

First Published: December 06, 2025, 15:00 IST

